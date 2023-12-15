AUDC or GLW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Communication - Components stocks have likely encountered both AudioCodes (AUDC) and Corning (GLW). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, AudioCodes has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Corning has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that AUDC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than GLW has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

AUDC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.44, while GLW has a forward P/E of 18.02. We also note that AUDC has a PEG ratio of 0.70. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GLW currently has a PEG ratio of 11.48.

Another notable valuation metric for AUDC is its P/B ratio of 2.10. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GLW has a P/B of 2.22.

Based on these metrics and many more, AUDC holds a Value grade of B, while GLW has a Value grade of C.

AUDC stands above GLW thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that AUDC is the superior value option right now.

