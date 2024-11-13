News & Insights

Audax Renovables Initiates €50 Million Bond Buyback

November 13, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Audax Renovables SA (ES:ADX) has released an update.

Audax Renovables SA has launched a bond repurchase program targeting up to €50 million of its senior unsecured notes, aiming to optimize its financial liabilities and provide liquidity to bondholders. The program, managed by PKF Attest Capital Markets, is set to run for a maximum of 12 months, allowing the company to manage its debt proactively. This strategic move reflects Audax’s commitment to maintaining financial flexibility and supporting its market position.

