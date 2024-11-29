Audalia Resources Reveals New Constitution at AGM

Audalia Resources Limited (AU:ACP) has released an update.
Audalia Resources Limited has unveiled its new company constitution, approved by shareholders at the recent Annual General Meeting. This development marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to align its corporate governance with strategic goals. Investors and market participants will be watching closely to see how these changes impact Audalia’s future growth.
