Audalia Resources Completes $2 Million Share Placement

Audalia Resources Limited has successfully completed a $2 million placement, issuing 100 million ordinary shares at $0.02 each to a sophisticated investor. The funds will be used to advance the Medcalf Project and support general working capital. The company continues to explore funding options to obtain necessary approvals for the project’s development.

