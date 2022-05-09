Markets
AUD

Audacy Posts Narrower Loss In Q1; Net Revenues Up 14%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Audacy, Inc. (AUD) said it posted strong first-quarter results, delivering 152% growth in adjusted EBITDA led by double digit revenue growth in both digital and spot radio. The company reported operating income for the quarter of $8.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $8.2 million, prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $26.0 million, up 152% compared to $10.3 million, a year ago. Net loss narrowed to $11.07 million or $0.08 per share from a loss of $21.65 million or $0.16 per share. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.09, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues were $275.3 million, up 14% from $240.8 million, last year. Core spot revenues were $173.9 million, an increase of 14%. Analysts on average had estimated $279.12 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AUD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular