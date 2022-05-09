Audacy Posts Narrower Loss In Q1; Net Revenues Up 14%

(RTTNews) - Audacy, Inc. (AUD) said it posted strong first-quarter results, delivering 152% growth in adjusted EBITDA led by double digit revenue growth in both digital and spot radio. The company reported operating income for the quarter of $8.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $8.2 million, prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $26.0 million, up 152% compared to $10.3 million, a year ago. Net loss narrowed to $11.07 million or $0.08 per share from a loss of $21.65 million or $0.16 per share. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.09, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues were $275.3 million, up 14% from $240.8 million, last year. Core spot revenues were $173.9 million, an increase of 14%. Analysts on average had estimated $279.12 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.