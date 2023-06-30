News & Insights

Audacy Class A Common Stock To Begin Trading On Split-adjusted Basis - Quick Facts

June 30, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Audacy, Inc. (AUD) said it effected a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of Class A and Class B common stock on June 30, 2023. The Class A common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on June 30, 2023. At the effective time, Audacy shareholders received one share of Class A or Class B common stock for every 30 shares of Class A or Class B common stock held.

The company said the reverse stock split reduced the number of outstanding shares of the Class A common stock from approximately 137.5 million shares to approximately 4.6 million shares and reduced the number of outstanding shares of the Class B common stock from approximately 4.0 million shares to approximately 135 thousand shares.

