News & Insights

ForEx

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast – Australian Dollar Plunges for the Week

November 10, 2023 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by Christopher Lewis for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

AUD/USD Forecast Video for 13.11.23

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar Weekly Technical Analysis

The Aussie dollar has had a very rough week, plunging below the 0.64 level as we continue to consolidate in general. The 0.65 level above continues to be a major resistance barrier that a lot of people will be paying close attention to, while the 0.63 level underneath will end up being a massive support level that people also pay quite a bit of attention to. With this, I think it’s probably only a matter of time before we see the market trying to make a bigger move, and after this past week it looks like we might continue to see downward pressure overall.

That being said, we are in such a clearly defined consolidation area that it is difficult to get overly excited as a long-term trader at the moment. However, if we can break out of this box that we are currently trading in, then I think it allows for the market to make a more substantial move. If and when that happens, I think you have a situation where we could test the 50-Week EMA, which is closer to the 0.66 level.

On a break down below the 0.63 level, then we could see a move down to the 0.62 level, but right now I’m not holding my breath with this market, as I recognize that the choppiness has been an issue for a while. The Australian dollar is highly sensitive to the global economy and global trade, and of course is also highly sensitive to the global recession/depression outlook that a lot of people were paying attention to. The US dollar of course is also considered to be a “safety currency”, so that’s something to keep in mind as well.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.