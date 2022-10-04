AUD/USD Under Pressure as Retail Sales Brings Sub-$0.6450 into View

FXEmpire.com -

It was a quieter start to the Asian session for the AUD/USD. Following the RBA’s 25-basis point rate hike on Tuesday, finalized service sector PMI and retail sales were in the spotlight.

While the PMI numbers were Aussie Dollar positive, the softer retail sales figure was a bearish indicator.

In September, the Australian services PMI rose from 50.2 to 50.6, up from a prelim 50.4.

Retail sales increased by 0.6% (Prelim: 0.6%) in August after a 1.3% jump in July. The numbers were of more influence, with the RBA monitoring household spending.

According to the ABS,

Household goods retailing rose by 2.6%, with cafes, restaurants, & takeaway food services and food retailing increasing by 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

However, spending on clothing, footwear, & personal accessories fell by 2.3%

Department store retailing increased by 2.8%, while other retailing slid by 2.5%.

Online retailing fell by 2.2%.

With no other stats for the markets to consider through the Asian session, the RBNZ monetary policy decision will draw interest. Later today, US stats will need to be softer to support the AUD/USD. ADP nonfarm employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI numbers will provide direction.

Bets of a 75-basis point Fed rate hike are easing. Positive stats could bring a more hawkish Fed rate hike back into play.

AUD/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Aussie was down 0.09% to $0.64928.

A mixed start to the day saw the AUD/USD rise to an early high of $0.65202 before falling to a post-stat low of $0.64911. AUDUSD Daily 051022

Technical Indicators

The AUD/USD needs to move through the $0.6499 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6547. Following today’s stats, US economic indicators need to be softer to support a breakout session.

In the case of a bullish session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6596 and resistance at $0.66. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6692.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6451 in play. However, barring a market flight to safety, the AUD/USD pair would likely avoid sub-$0.64. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6402 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6306. AUDUSD Hourly 051022

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The AUD/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.65104. The 50-day EMA eased back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA falling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

An AUD/USD move through the 50-day EMA ($0.65104) would support a run at R1 ($0.6547) and the 100-day EMA ($0.65839). The 200-day EMA sits at $0.66866. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA would leave the support levels in play. AUDUSD 4-Hourly 051022

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

