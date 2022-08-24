AUD/USD Retreats After Yesterday’s Rebound

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

AUD/USD and NZD/USD failed to gain upside momentum after yesterday’s rally.

USD/JPY is stuck near 136.70 as traders wait for additional catalysts.

Trading will likely stay choppy ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Today, traders will focus on the economic reports from the U.S. However, general market sentiment ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium will likely remain the key driver for currency markets.

AUD/USD

AUD/USD pulls back after yesterday’s rebound as the U.S. dollar gains ground against a broad basket of currencies.

There are no important economic reports scheduled to be released in Australia today, so traders will be focused on general market sentiment and economic data from the U.S.

Traders continue to prepare for the Jackson Hole Symposium. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday, and markets will likely stay nervous ahead of his speach.

AUD/USD failed to settle above 0.6930 and moved towards the support level at 0.6900. In case AUD/USD declines below this level, it will head towards the next support at 0.6880. A successful test of this support level will open the way to the test of the support at 0.6860.

On the upside, a move above 0.6930 will push AUD/USD towards the resistance, which is located near the 20 EMA and the 50 EMA at 0.6950. If AUD/USD manages to settle above the 50 EMA, it will get to the test of the resistance at the recent highs at 0.6965.

NZD/USD

NZD/USD has also failed to gain additional momentum after yesterday’s upside move. Commodity markets are under some pressure today, which is bearish for commodity-related currencies.

It looks that traders are not ready to push NZD/USD higher ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium as they are worried that Powell’s comments will be too hawkish.

Currently, NZD/USD is trying to settle below the 0.6200 level. In case this attempt is successful, it will head towards the support at 0.6160.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY has stabilized near 136.70. Traders are waiting for the release of Durable Goods Orders and Pending Home Sales reports from the U.S.

Durable Goods Orders are expected to increase by 0.6% month-over-month in July, while Pending Home Sales are projected to decline by 4%.

While USD/JPY may be sensitive to these reports, trading will likely stay choppy as currency traders prepare for the Jackson Hole Symposium.

