AUD/USD Rebounds As China Cuts Lending Rates

China cut its lending rates, providing support to AUD/USD and NZD/USD.

USD/JPY managed to settle above the 137.00 level and is moving towards 137.50.

It’s a slow news day so traders should stay focused on general market sentiment.

The U.S. dollar is gaining some ground against a broad basket of currencies at the start of the week as traders wait for additional catalysts that cold push DXY to yearly highs. Meanwhile, commodity-related currencies are trying to rebound after the recent sell-off.

AUD/USD

Today, China cut its one-year Loan Prime Rate from 3.7% to 3.65% to provide additional support to the economy. The decision pushed USD/CNY to new highs and also provided support to the Australian dollar.

China is Australia’s biggest export market, so Australia’s profits depend on the health of the Chinese economy. Lower lending rates should boost economic activity in China, which is bullish for AUD/USD.

Currently, AUD/USD is trying to settle back above the 0.6900 level. In case this attempt is successful, AUD/USD will move towards the resistance at 0.6930.

NZD/USD

China’s decision to cut lending rates has also served as a positive catalyst for NZD/USD, which is trying to settle above the 0.6200 level.

NZD/USD has been under strong pressure in recent trading sessions despite the rate hike and hawkish comments from RBNZ.

Traders are focused on the hawkish Fed and the safety of the U.S. dollar, so the New Zealand dollar will need additional catalysts to break the current downside trend.

USD/JPY

The Japanese yen remains under pressure as the BoJ is too dovish compared to Fed. USD/JPY has recently managed to settle above the 137.00 level and continues to move towards yearly highs.

It’s a slow news day, and it remains to be seen whether USD/JPY bears will find any catalysts that could break the current trend.

From a technical point of view, USD/JPY is not overbought after the recent rally, so it has a decent chance to gain more upside momentum in the upcoming trading sessions.

