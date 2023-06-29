AUD/USD Forecast – Australian Dollar Trying to Bottom

AUD/USD Forecast Video for 30.06.23

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The Australian dollar has bounced initially during the trading session on Thursday, using the 0.66 level as support. Remember that this is an area that previously had been supported, as we were in a massive rectangle for several months. However, we broke out of that rectangle in both directions, so now we continue to see a lot of extreme volatility. The market initially took off to the upside during the day on Thursday, but has since given back quite a bit of the gains that were made earlier in the day.

If we were to break down below the 0.66 level, then it’s possible that we could go down to the 0.65 level, where we had bounced from several weeks ago. This opens up the possibility of a drop down to the 0.64 level after that, which was the initial “measured move” when we broke out of the consolidation rectangle.

On the other hand, if we turn around and take out the top of the candlestick for the Thursday session, then we can start to challenge the 50-Day EMA above, near the 0.67 level. Anything above there then opens up the possibility of retesting the 0.68 level as resistance. Ultimately, this is a market that has been very noisy as of late, and therefore I think you need to continue to look at it through the prism of a market that is trying to find its way. After all, both central banks offer a decent yield, so that tends to make things very noisy.

However, the Australian dollar is also highly levered to the global growth situation, China, and of course the commodities market in general. This makes for a market that is going to face a lot of crosswinds, as there are multiple external factors pushing it around. I think that continues to be the case, and therefore it’s likely that it’s going to remain very noisy. I would be cautious about putting on huge positions in this market, but all things being equal, it looks like we could very well continue to see some type of massive sloppy consolidation as we try to figure out where we are going to go over the longer-term.

