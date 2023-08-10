AUD/USD Forecast – Australian Dollar Slams Into Resistance

AUD/USD Forecast Video for 11.08.23

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The Australian dollar has rallied rather significantly during the course of the Thursday session, slamming into the crucial 0.66 level. The 0.66 level is an area where we have seen a lot of support in the past, but there is a significant amount of “market memory” in that area so I think it’s probably only a matter of time before we would see the sellers come back in. In fact, we have seen a vicious turnaround at the 0.66 level, so it’s interesting that we had seen such a vicious move after the CPI and Unemployment Claims number disappointed, but at the end of the day, people have to pay close attention to the fact that the Australian dollars so highly levered to the global growth situation, and if the United States economy is starting to struggle, it is possible that the rest of the world struggles right along with it.

Ultimately, if we break above the top of the candlestick, then it’s possible that we could go looking to the 50-Day EMA. The 50-Day EMA is sitting right around the 0.67 level, which in and of itself has a certain amount of resistance. If we were to break above there, then it’s possible that we could go looking to the 200-Day EMA.

In general, this is a market that I think continues to be very noisy, and therefore you need to be very cautious with your position sizing. The 0.65 level underneath is a massive support level, and if we were to break down below there, then it’s possible that the market could go down to the 0.64 level. The 0.64 level of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and the bottom of the overall markets right now. In general, I think you need to be very cautious with your position sizing, due to the fact that the market is going to be very vicious when it finally does break out, so caution is the better part of valor. That being said, when we finally do take off in one direction or the other, and will probably be a very strong trade and therefore you can add to it.

