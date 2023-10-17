AUD/USD Forecast – Australian Dollar Gives Up Early Gain

AUD/USD Forecast Video for 18.10.23

FXEmpire.com -

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The Australian dollar initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday, but gave back gains rather quickly as it looks like we are going to continue to struggle going higher. Alternatively, if the market were to break above the top of the candlestick, then the 0.64 level is an area that a lot of people will have to be paying close attention to. This is an area that’s been important in the past, so it does make a certain amount of sense that we could see this market fade from there. Furthermore, we have the 50-Day EMA in that same general vicinity, and therefore I think that also offers a significant barrier.

Underneath, the 0.63 level is an area that I think continues to attract a certain amount of attention as it offered support in the past, but ultimately, it looks as if the downtrend is very much ensconced in this market. Yes, there has been a short-term double bottom forming, but I think at the end of the day it’s not much to look at. Ultimately, there are a lot of questions out there as to whether or not the global growth is going to continue, or if we are starting to head into major recessionary issues.

Furthermore, you also have to look at it through the prism of the US dollar being a safety currency, and then finally of course you have to worry about the interest rates in America being much hotter than anticipated. The higher interest rates in the United States suggest that we will continue to see a significant amount of strength in the greenback, and the Aussie of course has to deal with the fact that it is so highly levered to anything along the lines of growth.

That being said, if we could break above the 0.65 level, then it’s possible that the market could break out toward the 0.66 level. The 0.66 level is an area where we see the 200-Day EMA, and therefore would certainly signify a complete change of the trend if we could get above there somehow. In general, I think the only thing you can count on is a lot of volatility.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

