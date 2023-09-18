AUD/USD Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Look Limp

AUD/USD Forecast Video for 19.09.23

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The Australian dollar made an attempt to rally during Monday’s trading session but once again encountered signs of weakness. In this context, the 0.64 level stands out as a key price magnet. The prevailing sentiment leans toward a bearish bias, particularly in what is commonly referred to as a “risk-off environment.” The consolidation phase of the Australian dollar has not managed to shake off its overall negative outlook. If recent lows from the past few weeks are breached, it could set the stage for a descent toward the 0.6250 level. Conversely, surpassing the 0.65 level may bring about renewed bearish sentiment in that vicinity.

All eyes in the market are likely to remain fixed on the double top formation around the 0.6520 level. If a breakout occurs beyond this point, the market could potentially surge toward the 0.66 level. However, the presence of the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average in proximity to the double top suggests that the market may encounter significant resistance in that region. The market will continue to closely monitor overall growth and risk appetite, which may thwart the Australian dollar’s attempts at a longer-term rally. The US dollar is expected to continue attracting inflows at the expense of the Australian dollar.

The Australian dollar serves as a barometer of global risk appetite, closely tied to commodity markets and global economic growth. Given the current economic landscape, with several major economies teetering toward recession, the Australian dollar appears poised to confront ongoing challenges. While recent Chinese economic data has shown some signs of improvement, it often raises doubts. It’s important to remember that the performance of the Australian dollar is intrinsically linked not only to global growth but specifically to Asian growth, given Australia’s role as a supplier of raw materials to the region.

In summary, the Australian dollar’s attempt to rally faces headwinds, with the 0.64 level exerting its magnetic pull on prices. The prevailing negative sentiment persists, amplified by the broader economic environment. A potential breakdown below recent lows could trigger further bearish momentum, while surpassing the 0.65 level might rekindle bearish sentiment in that vicinity. The market remains cautious, with the double top and the 50-Day EMA serving as significant technical factors. The path forward for the Australian dollar hinges on global risk appetite and the performance of Asian economies, factors that continue to shape its outlook.

