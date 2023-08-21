AUD/USD Forecast – Aussie Dollar Stands Relatively Still

AUD/USD Forecast Video for 22.08.23

FXEmpire.com -

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The Australian dollar experienced a brief downward dip in Monday’s trading, only to show signs of recovery shortly after. Its value slipped below the 0.64 level temporarily, but this minor setback seems to have been offset by a subsequent upward trajectory. This sudden change of events adds a fascinating dynamic to the ongoing situation. It’s worth highlighting that the 0.64 level has historically served as a crucial support point, lending credibility to the current turn of events.

Slightly higher up, around the 0.65 mark, a potential obstacle looms on the horizon. This level has previously demonstrated its capacity to function as support. Even if the Australian dollar manages to surpass this hurdle, it’s prudent to acknowledge that further challenges might arise around the 0.66 threshold, potentially slowing down the upward momentum.

Conversely, should the value dip below the lowest point reached last Thursday, this could trigger a notable downward shift in the market. Keep in mind, the performance of the Australian dollar tends to mirror shifts in risk appetite, global currency fluctuations, and demand for commodities. Given these multifaceted influences, exercising caution before making significant trading decisions is advisable, particularly considering the current global volatility.

However, if favorable news emerges, the Australian dollar could become an enticing investment prospect. Its valuation is intricately linked to Asia’s economic well-being and their demand for raw materials from that region.

Given recent events, it appears that the market could benefit from a boost, regardless of the broader circumstances. Consequently, it might be wise to hold off on short positions for now, unless there’s a substantial drop below the aforementioned recent low.

Zooming out for a broader perspective, anticipate noticeable fluctuations in trading, similar to the patterns observed in recent months. In light of this, exercising prudence with capital allocation is recommended. Acknowledge that impending challenges could potentially complicate matters. Hence, adopting a cautious approach to leverage is advisable, considering the sensitivity of this currency pair.

In summary, the trajectory of the Australian dollar hints at intriguing shifts witnessed in Friday’s recent trading activities. The ongoing upward momentum introduces an element of intrigue. However, it’s essential to remain attuned to historical support levels and potential barriers. Amid the market’s twists and turns, exercising caution and incorporating broader market dynamics are essential for effectively navigating this constantly evolving currency landscape.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.