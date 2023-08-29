AUD/USD Forecast – Aussie Dollar Continues to Struggle Holding onto Gains

AUD/USD Forecast Video for 30.08.23

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The Australian dollar exhibited a modest upward trend on Tuesday. What caught the eye was the critical support level of 0.64, a point that holds significant sway. If the Aussie dollar’s value dips below the lows recorded on Friday, it might lead to a substantial wave of selling, potentially pushing the Australian dollar down to 0.6250. This analysis stems from the consistent downward direction the Australian dollar has been taking, which prompts the need to watch out for any signs of change. Amid these considerations, market players perceive the situation as a period of consolidation, while keeping in mind that market fluctuations are likely to persist.

If a rally emerges from this juncture, the 0.65 level becomes a point of focus, capturing considerable attention. This level has proven its importance across multiple instances, underlining its significance. Going beyond this threshold could pave the way for aiming at the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average, a pivotal technical marker in the world of technical analysis.

Yet, it’s wise to factor in the chance of prolonged oscillation. The ongoing scenario is influenced by the conclusion of the vacation season, which might lead to decreased trading activity. Consequently, this could create an atmosphere where the market is on the lookout for triggers to drive movement.

The impending Non-Farm Payroll announcement scheduled for Friday’s session deserves attention as it can significantly influence risk appetite. Oddly enough, Wall Street might react positively to unfavorable news, as the focus revolves around the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. This, in turn, has implications for how the US dollar performs in the Forex markets. Most likely, the period leading up to Friday will see substantial back-and-forth not just in this specific currency pair, but also across various Forex pairs.

To sum up, the recent performance of the Australian dollar revealed a modest upward trend, highlighting the crucial support level at 0.64. Dropping below this level could trigger significant selling, and the ongoing downtrend of the Australian dollar requires careful monitoring for any potential shifts. Amidst a phase of consolidation, market noise persists. If a rally materializes, the 0.65 level becomes prominent before potentially targeting the 50-Day EMA. The possibility of prolonged oscillation is magnified by the conclusion of the vacation season, affecting trading volume. The upcoming Non-Farm Payroll release is poised to impact risk appetite and could influence market dynamics. Meanwhile, fluctuations in this currency pair and others in the Forex market are expected in the interim.

