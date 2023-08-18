AUD/USD Forecast – Aussie Continues to Test Support

AUD/USD Forecast Video for 21.08.23

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The Australian dollar experienced a slight decrease in its value during Friday’s trading session, but then bounced ever so slightly. It briefly fell below the 0.64 level before rebounding, indicating a possible return to its intended course. Presently, as I create this video, a clear upward momentum is evident, adding an intriguing dimension to the situation. It’s essential to acknowledge that the 0.64 level has previously served as a crucial support point, rendering the ongoing developments coherent in light of this historical context.

Slightly higher up, around the 0.65 range, a potential obstacle may arise to impede progress. This is due to its past role as a support level. Even if we manage to surpass it, it’s important to keep in mind that additional challenges await at the 0.66 level, potentially acting as a roadblock to further advancement.

On the contrary, if the value descends below the lowest point reached during Friday’s session, this could trigger a noteworthy downward shift in the market. It’s worth recalling that the Australian dollar’s performance can be influenced by changes in risk appetite, global currency movements, and the demand for commodities like raw materials. Considering these factors, exercising caution before making significant trading decisions is advisable, particularly given the current complex global circumstances.

However, if positive news emerges, the Australian dollar might become an appealing choice for investors. Its value is closely connected to the well-being of Asia and the demand for materials from that region.

Reflecting on recent events, it’s reasonable to anticipate that the market could use a boost regardless of other ongoing developments. Due to this, I recommend refraining from entering short positions at this time, unless, of course, the market significantly drops below the lowest point observed in the most recent trading period.

Taking a broader perspective, it’s prudent to expect a considerable degree of fluctuation and uncertainty in trading, akin to what we’ve witnessed in the past few months. With this in mind, being cautious about the extent of your investments is a wise decision. Recognize that numerous challenges lie ahead that could lead to significant complications. Thus, avoid excessive leverage, given the sensitivity of this currency pair and its potential to introduce complexities.

In conclusion, the Australian dollar’s trajectory hints at nuanced changes within the trading landscape during the recent Friday session. The ongoing upward momentum adds a layer of intrigue, but historical levels of support and potential barriers should be closely monitored. Amidst the intricate backdrop, exercising prudence and considering the broader market challenges will be pivotal in navigating this dynamic currency landscape.

