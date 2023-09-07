AUD/USD Forecast – Aussie Continues to See Negativity

AUD/USD Forecast Video for 08.09.23

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The Aussie dollar had a bit of a wild ride this week in the trading world. It’s been going up and down, but mostly sticking around 0.64. Something interesting called the “wipeout candle” showed up on Tuesday, catching the attention of money experts. It’s not a real candle, but a sign that something big might happen to the Aussie dollar. If it drops below the lowest point of this candle, it could go down to 0.62.

But let’s not get too gloomy about the Aussie dollar. We’re in a bit of a tricky situation. The world’s economy is uncertain, with questions about how fast it’s growing and worries about a big global recession. On the other hand, the U.S. dollar is stable and looks attractive to investors. So, if you’re thinking of trading, it might be a good time to get some “cheap US dollars” instead of investing in the Aussie dollar.

Even though 0.65 looks like a tough spot for the Aussie dollar, if it manages to break through, it could head toward its 50-Day Moving Average. But honestly, that doesn’t seem very likely. What’s more likely is a quick rally that dies out because investors are tired and cautious. So, right now, it’s not a strong case for investing in the Aussie dollar.

Looking ahead, be ready for a bumpy road. The market is probably going to stay unpredictable and shaky. In times like these, momentum is key. Unless we see a big burst of excitement for the Aussie dollar, things will likely stay uncertain.

In summary, the Aussie dollar is still stuck in a cloud of uncertainty. It’s being influenced by things like the wipeout candle and worries about the global economy. If you’re into trading or investing, be prepared for a rocky market and make smart choices, watching for important signs that could show where the currency is going. After all, this is a market that has a lot of external factors on its pricing, and therefore it’s not just a simple read of the charts. The commodity markets, inflation, and global demand for goods and services all have a significant influence on this pair as the Aussie continues to see the longer-term correlation between the markets play out.

