AUD/USD Forecast – Aussie Continues to See a Lot of Overhead Pressure

During Wednesday’s trading, the Australian dollar had a solid rally, bouncing back from the 0.64 level. Buyers might have their sights on the 0.65 level above, and that could include those looking to close out short positions. The situation is interesting, but the real question is whether we can actually reach that level. If we do, there’s a chance we could face some serious selling pressure. But it’s not like there aren’t reasons to consider shorting the Australian dollar. The Federal Reserve’s strict monetary approach plays a role, and the Australian dollar’s link to the global mobile economy and risk sentiment is also in the mix.

Checking out the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average, it’s currently at around 0.66 and moving down. That could act as a technical point of resistance. All in all, owning the Australian dollar right now might not be the smartest move, especially when compared to the US dollar. If we end up going below the lows we saw last week, there’s a chance we could drop to 0.63 or maybe even lower.

Considering the pretty big drop we’ve seen in the last couple of months, a bit of a bounce back wouldn’t be crazy. Monday and Tuesday’s moves seemed to suggest that vibe, hinting at a “fade the rally” kind of approach. With all the noise in the market, it’s crucial to approach things with a clear perspective. Right now, it looks like finding value in the US dollar might be a solid move, considering how much it’s gone down. To put it simply, jumping straight into shorting after such a big move might not be the best call. A more careful, short-term approach could be smarter, grabbing chances to go short little by little as they come up.

