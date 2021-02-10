AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 0.7740

FXEmpire.com -

AUD/USD Video 10.02.21.

Australian Dollar Continues To Move Higher

AUD/USD is trying to settle above the resistance at 0.7740 while the U.S. dollar remains under pressure against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index is currently trying to get to the test of the nearest support level at 90.30. If the U.S. Dollar Index settles below the support at 90.30, it will gain downside momentum and head towards the support at 90.00 which will be bullish for AUD/USD.

Today, Australia reported that Consumer Confidence increased from 107 in January to 109.1 in February compared to analyst consensus of 108. Yesterday, Australia reported that Business Confidence grew from 5 in December to 10 in January.

The recent data indicates that Australian economy continues to rebound thanks to the country’s success in the battle against coronavirus. In addition, demand from China, which is Australia’s main trading partner, remains strong. The recent strength of commodity markets provides additional support to commodity-related currencies, including Australian dollar.

Technical Analysis

AUD/USD managed to get above the resistance at 0.7725 and is trying to settle above the next resistance level at 0.7740. If this attempt is successful, AUD/USD will move towards the resistance at 0.7760. RSI remains in the moderate territory despite the strength of the recent upside move so there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum.

In case AUD/USD gets above the resistance at 0.7760, it will head towards the next resistance level which is located at 0.7780. A move above this level will open the way to the test of the resistance at 0.7800.

On the support side, the previous resistance at 0.7725 will likely serve as the first support level for AUD/USD. If AUD/USD settles below this level, it will head towards the next support at 0.7700.

A move below the support at 0.7700 will push AUD/USD towards the next support level which is located at the 20 EMA at 0.7685. If AUD/USD declines below this level, it will head towards the support at 0.7660.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

