AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 0.7575

FXEmpire.com -

AUD/USD Video 14.12.20.

Australian Dollar Looks Strong At The Start Of The Week

AUD/USD continues its upside move while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index gained downside momentum and moved closer to the nearest support level at 90.50. If the U.S. Dollar Index settles below the support at 90.50, it will gain additional downside momentum and head towards the 90 level which will be bullish for AUD/USD.

Today, foreign exchange market traders will focus on U.S. stimulus news. The bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers will reportedly introduce their $908 billion plan today. The proposed bill will be split into two packages to allow Republicans and Democrats to vote on the measures that they already support and negotiate the remaining part of the relief bill later.

At this point, the market believes that U.S. lawmakers will be able to reach a compromise deal which may serve as a bearish catalyst for the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, a potential Brexit without a deal may increase support for safe haven assets like the U.S. dollar although traders continue to believe that EU and UK will be able to craft a last-minute deal.

Technical Analysis

AUD/USD is currently moving towards the nearest resistance level at 0.7575. If AUD/USD manages to settle above this level, it will head towards the next resistance level at 0.7600.

I’d note that RSI remains in the overbought territory so the risks of a pullback are increasing day by day. That said, the current momentum looks strong, and AUD/USD may easily move higher if the U.S. Dollar Index gets below the support at the yearly lows at 90.50. In case AUD/USD gets above the resistance at 0.7600, it will head towards the next support level at 0.7635.

On the support side, the nearest support level for AUD/USD is located at 0.7535. This support level has been recently tested and proved its strength. A move below the support at 0.7535 will push AUD/USD towards the next support level at 0.7500. In case AUD/USD declines below 0.7500, it will head towards the support at 0.7485.

