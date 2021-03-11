AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 0.7780 In Sight

FXEmpire.com -

AUD/USD Video 11.03.21.

Australian Dollar Continues To Move Higher Against U.S. Dollar

AUD/USD is currently moving towards the resistance level at 0.7780 while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index is currently testing the support level at 91.75. If this test is successful, the U.S. Dollar Index will move towards the next support level at 91.50 which will be bullish for AUD/USD.

Yesterday, the U.S. dollar found itself under pressure after Core Inflation Rate report indicated that Core Inflation grew by 1.3% month-over-month in February compared to analyst consensus of 1.4%. The modest inflation report put some pressure on Treasury yields whose upside move has recently served as a major bullish catalyst for the American currency.

Today, foreign exchange market traders will focus on the latest employment reports from the U.S. Analysts expect that Initial Jobless Claims report will indicate that 725,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week. Meanwhile, Continuing Jobless Claims are projected to decline from 4.3 million to 4.22 million.

Technical Analysis

AUD/USD managed to get above the resistance at the 20 EMA at 0.7750 and is trying to get to the test of the next resistance level which is located at 0.7780. RSI is in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

In case AUD/USD settles above the resistance at 0.7780, it will head towards the next resistance level at 0.7800. A move above this level will open the way to the test of the resistance at 0.7820.

This resistance level has served as a major obstacle on the way up for AUD/USD at the start of this month, and I’d expect plenty of interest from traders in case AUD/USD gets to the test of the resistance at 0.7820.

On the support side, the previous resistance at the 20 EMA will serve as the first support level for AUD/USD. If AUD/USD declines below the 20 EMA, it will head towards the 50 EMA at 0.7720. A move below the 50 EMA will open the way to the test of the support at 0.7700.

