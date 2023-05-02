AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: Retail Sales in Focus Pre-Fed

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy morning for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD. This morning, the New Zealand labor market was in the spotlight, with Q1 employment figures and the Q1 unemployment rate in focus.

After the 50-basis point RBNZ interest rate hike in April, the numbers needed to impress to support further policy tightening.

Employment increased by 0.8% in Q1 versus 0.2% in Q4, leaving the unemployment rate steady at 3.4%. Economists forecast a more modest 0.4% increase and an unemployment rate of 3.5%.

For the Aussie Dollar, retail sales figures for March will move the dial. An unexpected fall in consumer spending would test buyer appetite.

While the stats will provide the pairings with direction this morning, the market will focus on the Fed interest rate decision. The markets expect the Fed to deliver a 25-basis point interest rate hike. With investors not anticipating a surprise move, the Rate Statement will likely be the area of interest. Uncertainty lingers over whether the Fed will hit the pause button after today.

Ahead of the Fed policy decision, ADP nonfarm employment change and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI numbers could influence the AUD/USD, the NZD/USD, and the Fed.

AUD/USD Price Action

This morning, the AUD/USD was up 0.11% to $0.66698. A mixed start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall to an early low of $0.66579 before rising to a high of $0.66710.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 030523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6713 S1 – $ 0.6616 R2 – $ 0.6763 S2 – $ 0.6570 R3 – $ 0.6860 S3 – $ 0.6474

The AUD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6667 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6713 and the Tuesday high of $0.6717. A return to $0.67 would signal a bullish session. However, the Aussie would need a hawkish RBA and retail sales to support a pre-US session breakout.

In case of a breakout session, the Aussie would likely test resistance at $0.6725 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6763. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6860.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6616 into play. However, barring an RBA-fueled sell-off, the AUD/USD pair should avoid sub-$0.66 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6570.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6474.

AUDUSD 030523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent mixed signals. The AUD/USD sits below the 200-day EMA, currently at $0.66906. The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA fell back from the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals.

A move through the 200-day EMA ($0.66906) would support a breakout fromR1 ($0.6713) to target R2 ($0.6763). However, a fall through the 100-day ($0.66689) and 50-day ($0.66545) EMAs would bring S1 ($0.6616) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would be a bearish signal.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 030523 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the NZD/USD was up 0.26% to $0.62232. A mixed start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall to an early low of $0.62047 before rising to a high of $0.62246.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 030523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6229 S1 – $ 0.6174 R2 – $ 0.6251 S2 – $ 0.6141 R3 – $ 0.6306 S3 – $ 0.6086

The NZD/USD has to avoid the $0.6196 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6229. A move through the morning high of $0.62246 would signal a bullish session. However, market risk sentiment must support a pre-US session breakout.

In the case of a breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6251. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6306.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6174 into play. However, barring a Fed-fueled sell-off, the NZD/USD should steer clear of sub-$0.6150 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6141.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6086.

NZDUSD 030523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The NZD/USD sits above the 200-day EMA, currently at $0.62043. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 200-day EMA ($0.62043) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6229) to target R2 ($0.6251). However, a fall through the 200-day ($0.62043) and 100-day ($0.61848) EMAs would bring S1 ($0.6174) and the 50-day EMA ($0.61732) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

NZDUSD 030523 4 Hourly Chart

