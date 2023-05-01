AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: RBA in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet morning for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD. There are no economic indicators from Australia or New Zealand for investors to consider. The lack of stats left investors to respond to the overnight economic indicators from the US before turning their attention to the RBA.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI rose from 46.3 to 47.1 in April. The key takeaways from the ISM survey included sharp increases in the employment and prices sub-components.

In April, the ISM Manufacturing Employment Index jumped from 46.9 to 50.2, with the Prices Index up from 49.2 to 53.2. Nonetheless, the sector continued to contract, supporting a gloomier US economic outlook.

While there are no economic indicators from the region to consider this morning, the RBA is in action. Softer inflation figures have led the markets to bet on a hold on cash rates today. However, the latest producer price index figures suggested sticky inflation, which will likely remain a concern for the RBA.

The annual inflation rate softened from 7.8% to 7.0%, with the producer price index rising by 5.2% year-over-year versus 5.8% in February.

Later today, US economic indicators will also move the dial. The US JOLTs Job Openings and factory orders will draw interest as investors consider the Fed interest rate decision and forward guidance.

AUD/USD Price Action

This morning, the AUD/USD was down 0.01% to $0.66295. A mixed start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall to an early low of $0.66235 before rising to a high of $0.66315.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 020523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6664 S1 – $ 0.6601 R2 – $ 0.6697 S2 – $ 0.6572 R3 – $ 0.6760 S3 – $ 0.6509

The AUD/USD needs to move through the $0.6635 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6664 and the Monday high of $0.66682. A return to $0.6650 would signal a bullish session. However, the Aussie would need a hawkish RBA to support a pre-US session breakout.

In case of a breakout session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6697 and resistance at $0.67. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6760.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6601 in play. However, barring an RBA-fueled sell-off, the AUD/USD pair should avoid the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6572.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6509.

AUDUSD 020523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The AUD/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.66482. The 50-day EMA pulled back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA falling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($0.66482) would give the bulls a run at R1 ($0.6664) and the 100-day EMA ($0.66678). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.66482) would leave S1 ($0.6601) in view. A move through the 50-day EMA would be a bullish signal.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 020523 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the NZD/USD was up 0.07% to $0.61700. A mixed start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall to an early low of $0.61650 before rising to a high of $0.61702.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 020523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6190 S1 – $ 0.6151 R2 – $ 0.6214 S2 – $ 0.6137 R3 – $ 0.6252 S3 – $ 0.6099

The NZD/USD has to move through the $0.6175 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6190 and the Monday high of $0.61995. A return to $0.6190 would signal a bullish session. However, market risk sentiment must support a pre-US session breakout.

In the case of a breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6214. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6252.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6151 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the NZD/USD should steer clear of sub-$0.61. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6137 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6099.

NZDUSD 020523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent mixed signals. The NZD/USD sits below the 100-day EMA, currently at $0.61825. The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA eased back from the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals.

A move through the 100-day EMA ($0.61825) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6190) to target the 200-day EMA ($0.62044) and R2 ($0.6214). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($0.61652) would bring S1 ($0.6151) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

NZDUSD 020523 4 Hourly Chart

