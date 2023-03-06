AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: RBA and China in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy Asian session for the AUD/USD, with the NZD/USD also in action by proxy. Early in the session, Australian trade data for January will be in focus. A widening of the trade surplus should deliver Aussie dollar support. However, the numbers would have to be hotter than forecasted to support an early breakout.

We expect Aussie dollar sensitivity to the numbers to be relatively muted, with investors focusing on the RBA interest rate decision. Later this morning, economists expect the RBA to lift interest rates by 25 basis points. An in-line-with-expectation move would place greater emphasis on the rate statement. Forward guidance on how far the RBA will be willing to go will likely be the focal point.

However, economic data from China will provide the Aussie dollar and the Kiwi dollar direction ahead of the RBA policy decision. Following the latest PMI numbers, today’s trade data should give the markets a sense of whether Beijing lowballed its growth target for 2023. On Monday, China set a growth target of 5%, coming up short of an expected 5.5%.

Looking beyond the Asian session, Fed Chair Powell’s testimony on Capitol Hill will be a consideration.

AUD/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Aussie was down 0.04% to $0.67272. A bearish start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall to a low of $0.67226 before steadying.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 070323 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD needs to move through the $0.6739 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6761 and the Monday high of $0.67696. A return to $0.6750 would signal a bullish session. However, the Aussie Dollar would need a hawkish RBA and hot trade data from China to support another breakout session.

In case of a breakout session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6792. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6845.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6708 in play. However, barring a dovish RBA policy move and hawkish Fed, the AUD/USD pair should avoid sub-$0.6650. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6685 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6632.

AUDUSD 070323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The AUD/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.67658. The 50-day EMA fell back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($0.6761) and the 50-day EMA ($0.67658) would give the bulls a run at R2 ($0.6792). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.67658) would leave the Major Support Levels in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 070323 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the Kiwi was down 0.07% to $0.61914. A bearish start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall to an early low of $0.61856 before steadying.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 070323 Daily Chart

The NZD/USD needs to move through the $0.6198 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6223 and the Monday high of $0.62257. A move through the Monday high would signal a bullish session. However, the Kiwi would China trade data and Fed Chair Powell to support a breakout session.

In the case of a breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6251. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6304.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6170 in play. However, barring a Fed Chair Powell-fueled sell-off, the NZD/USD pair would likely avoid sub-$0.6150 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6145.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6092.

NZDUSD 070323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The NZD/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.62147. The 50-day fell back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

An NZD/USD move through the 50-day EMA ($0.62147) would give support a breakout from R1 ($0.6223) to bring the 100-day EMA ($0.62439) and R2 ($0.6251) into play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.62147) would give the bears a run at S1 ($0.6170).

NZDUSD 070323 4 Hourly Chart

