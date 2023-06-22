AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: Private Sector PMIs in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively busy start to the Friday session for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD. Prelim Australian private sector PMIs for June drew interest this morning.

The numbers were Aussie negative, with the services PMI falling from 52.1 to 50.7 and the manufacturing sector continuing to contract. In June, the manufacturing PMI rose from 48.4 to 48.6. Economists forecast PMIs of 50.1 and 48.1, respectively. Significantly, the composite PMI output index fell to a three-month low of 50.5 (May: 51.6).

Input cost inflation remained unchanged at the private sector level, with higher services inflation offsetting softer manufacturing input price increases. Selling price inflation rose at the most marked pace since February.

The weaker composite PMI coincides with concerns over the Chinese economy, which continues to weigh on the Aussie and the Kiwi.

Looking forward to the US session, prelim US private sector PMIs will also move the dial. We expect the services PMI to garner greater interest. However, investors should look beyond the headline figures, with employment, new orders, and inflation focal points.

Beyond the numbers, FOMC members will also need consideration. FOMC members Bullard and Bostic are on the calendar to speak today.

AUD/USD Price Action

This morning, the AUD/USD was up 0.09% to $0.67613. A mixed start to the day saw the Aussie fall to an early low of $0.67479 before rising to a high of $0.67616.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 230623 Daily Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent mixed signals. The AUD/USD sat below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.67819. The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA widened from the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($0.67819) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6793) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($0.6830). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.67819) would leave the 100-day EMA ($0.67443) and S1 ($0.6731) in view. An AUD/USD move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

AUDUSD 230623 4 Hourly Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6793 S1 – $ 0.6731 R2 – $ 0.6830 S2 – $ 0.6707 R3 – $ 0.6892 S3 – $ 0.6646

NZD/USD Price Action

This morning, the NZD/USD was up 0.08% to $0.61815. A mixed start to the day saw the Kiwi fall to an early low of $0.61700 before rising to a high of $0.61820.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 230623 Daily Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The NZD/USD sat above the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.61768. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA closing in on the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($0.61768) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6208) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($0.6240). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($0.61768) would bring the 200-day ($0.61643) and 100-day ($0.61606) EMAs and S1 ($0.6159) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

NZDUSD 230623 4 Hourly Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6208 S1 – $ 0.6159 R2 – $ 0.6240 S2 – $ 0.6142 R3 – $ 0.6289 S3 – $ 0.6093

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.