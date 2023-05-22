AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: Prelim PMIs in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy Tuesday for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD. Prelim private sector PMI numbers for May will draw interest throughout the session.

Australian manufacturing and services PMI numbers kickstart the day. Today’s PMIs will show investors how the global economy is fairing midway through Q2. A pickup in private sector activity would be a boon for the Aussie and Kiwi.

Economists forecast the Australian Manufacturing PMI to fall from 48.0 to 47.3 and the services PMI to slide from 53.7 to 48.9.

Later today, while the European PMIs will also influence, the US PMI numbers will likely have more impact. However, investors should consider FOMC member commentary and US debt ceiling-related news.

AUD/USD Price Action

This morning, the AUD/USD was down 0.01% to $0.66518. A mixed start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall to an early low of $0.66459 before rising to a high of $0.66529.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 230523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6671 S1 – $ 0.6631 R2 – $ 0.6689 S2 – $ 0.6609 R3 – $ 0.6730 S3 – $ 0.6568

The AUD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6649 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6671. A move through the Monday high of $0.66675 would signal a bullish session. However, debt ceiling news and PMI numbers must support a breakout.

In case of a breakout session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6689 and resistance at $0.67. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6730.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6631 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the AUD/USD pair should avoid sub $0.66. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6609 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6568.

AUDUSD 230523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bearish signals. The AUD/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.66671. The 50-day EMA pulled back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA easing back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

An AUD/USD move through the 50-day EMA ($0.66671) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6671) to target the 100-day EMA ($0.66788), R2 ($0.6689), and the 200-day EMA ($0.66896). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.66671) would leave S1 ($0.6631) in view. An AUD/USD move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 230523 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the NZD/USD was up 0.01% to $0.62873. A mixed start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall to an early low of $0.62808 before rising to a high of $0.62891.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 230523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6299 S1 – $ 0.6268 R2 – $ 0.6311 S2 – $ 0.6250 R3 – $ 0.6341 S3 – $ 0.6220

The NZD/USD has to avoid the $0.6280 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6299. A move through the Monday high of $0.62921 would signal a bullish session. However, US debt ceiling news and the PMIs must support a session breakout.

In the case of a breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6311 and resistance at $0.6350. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6341.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6268 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the NZD/USD should steer clear of sub-$0.6250. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6250 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6220.

NZDUSD 230523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The NZD/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.62633. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

An NZD/USD hold above the 50-day EMA ($0.62633) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6299) to target R2 ($0.6311) and $0.6350. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($0.62633) would bring S1 ($0.6268) and the 100-day EMA ($0.62547) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

NZDUSD 230523 4 Hourly Chart

