AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: Policy Divergence Narrows

It is a quiet morning ahead for the AUD/USD and the NZD/USD. There are no economic indicators from Australia or New Zealand for investors to consider. The lack of stats will leave Tuesday’s GDP numbers from China and sentiment toward Fed monetary policy to influence.

More hawkish-than-expected RBA meeting minutes and hotter-than-forecasted GDP numbers from China continued to resonate this morning, supporting the pairs.

The Q1 GDP numbers from China could incentivize the RBA, and possibly the RBNZ, to further tighten monetary policy. A narrowing in monetary policy divergence with the Fed resulted in delivering the bullish Tuesday session and the start of the Wednesday session.

Investors brushed aside mixed Fed chatter from overnight. FOMC member Raphael Bostic reportedly spoke of one more rate hike ahead, while Fed hawk James Bullard said that the Fed should respond to persistent inflation by continuing to lift interest rates.

According to the FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point May interest rate hike fell from 85.2% to 81.9% this morning.

Later today, there are no US economic indicators to consider, leaving Fed chatter to move the dial.

AUD/USD Price Action

The Aussie was up 0.12% to $0.67312. A mixed start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall to an early low of $0.67211 before rising to a high of $0.67317.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 190423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6749 S3 – $ 0.6695 R2 – $ 0.6775 S2 – $ 0.6667 R3 – $ 0.6829 S1 – $ 0.6613

The AUD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6721 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6749. A move through the Tuesday high of $0.67474 would signal a bullish session. However, the Aussie Dollar would risk-on sentiment to support a breakout session.

In the case of another breakout session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6775. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6829.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6695 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the AUD/USD pair should avoid sub-$0.6650. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6667 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6613.

AUDUSD 190423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The AUD/USD sits above the 200-day EMA, currently at $0.67173. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 200-day EMA ($0.67173) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6749) to give the bulls a run at the R2 ($0.6775). However, a fall through the 50-day ($0.67091) and 100-day ($0.67033) EMAs would bring S1 ($0.6695) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 190423 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the Kiwi was up 0.11% to $0.62136. A mixed start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall to an early low of $0.62034 before rising to a high of $0.62143.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 190423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6229 S3 – $ 0.6180 R2 – $ 0.6251 S2 – $ 0.6153 R3 – $ 0.6300 S1 – $ 0.6105

The NZD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6202 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6229. A move through the Tuesday high of $0.62245 would signal a bullish session. However, central bank chatter and market risk sentiment must support a breakout.

In the case of a breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6251. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6300.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6180 into play. However, barring a data-off-fueled sell-off, the NZD/USD pair would likely avoid sub-$0.6150. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6153 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6105.

NZDUSD 190423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The NZD/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.62258. The 50-day EMA fell back from the 100-day and 200-day EMAs, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($0.62258) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6229) and the 100-day ($0.62321) and 200-day ($0.62381) EMAs to give the bulls a run at R2 ($0.6251). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.62258) would leave S1 ($0.6180) in play. A move through the 50-day EMA ($0.62258) would send a bullish signal.

NZDUSD 190423 4 Hourly Chart

