AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: PBoC and RBA in Focus

It is a busy start to the Tuesday session for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD. There are no economic indicators from Australia or New Zealand to move the dial this morning.

However, central banks will be in the spotlight early in the Asian session.

The PBoC will be in action, with economists forecasting the PBoC to cut the 1-year LPR from 3.65% to 3.55% and the 5-year LPR from 4.3% to 4.2%. A larger-than-expected cut would support riskier assets.

For the Aussie Dollar, the RBA meeting minutes will garner more interest. After the surprise 25-basis point RBA hike in June, hints of further rate hikes would deliver a bullish session.

With the RBA in the spotlight, RBA assistant governors Bullock and Kent will speak post-RBA minutes, which could also move the dial.

Beyond theeconomic calendar chatter from Beijing will also need consideration. Talks of stimulus to boost economic activity did the rounds at the start of the week.

Looking toward the US session, Fed Chair Powell testimony will be the focal point, with hawkish comments likely to fuel a dollar breakout. FOMC members Bullard and Williams are also on the calendar to speak.

Overnight, the markets were still betting on hawkish policy moves.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July rate hike stood at 74.4%, up from 59.9% one week earlier. The chances of the Fed lifting the Fed Funds Rate to 5.75% in September increased from 13.1% to 13.4% over one week.

On the USeconomic calendar building permits and housing starts are likely to play second fiddle to Fed Chair Powell.

AUD/USD Price Action

This morning, the AUD/USD was up 0.06% to $0.68539. A mixed start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall to an early low of $0.68427 before rising to a high of $0.68548.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 200623 Daily Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The AUD/USD sat above the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.67881. The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA ($0.67881) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6877) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($0.6904). However, a fall through S1 ($0.6828) would bring S2 ($0.6807) and the 50-day EMA ($0.67881) into view. An AUD/USD fall through the 50-day EMA ($0.67881) would signal a near-term bullish trend reversal.

AUDUSD 200623 4 Hourly Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6877 S1 – $ 0.6828 R2 – $ 0.6904 S2 – $ 0.6807 R3 – $ 0.6953 S3 – $ 0.6758

The AUD/USD needs to move through the $0.6856 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6877 and the Monday high of $0.68827. A return to $0.6850 would support a breakout. However, the Aussie Dollar would need the RBA to deliver a pre-Fed Chair Powell breakout.

In case of a breakout session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6904. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6953.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6828 in play. However, barring a Fed Chair Powell-fueled sell-off, the AUD/USD pair should avoid the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6807.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6758.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 200623 Hourly Chart

This morning, the NZD/USD was up 0.08% to $0.62042. A bullish start to the day saw the Kiwi rise from an early low of $0.61958 to a high of $0.62044.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 200623 Daily Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The NZD/USD sat above the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.61699. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above S1 ($0.6181) and the 50-day EMA ($0.61699) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6227) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($0.6254). However, a fall through S1 ($0.6181) would bring the 50-day EMA ($0.61699) and S2 ($0.6164) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

NZDUSD 200623 4 Hourly Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6227 S1 – $ 0.6181 R2 – $ 0.6254 S2 – $ 0.6164 R3 – $ 0.6299 S3 – $ 0.6119

The NZD/USD has to move through the $0.6209 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6227 and the Monday high of $0.62366. A return to $0.6210 would signal a bullish session. However, market risk sentiment and Fed Chair Powell would need to support a bullish session.

In the case of a breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6254. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6299.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6181 in play. However, barring a Fed-fueled sell-off, the NZD/USD should steer clear of sub-$0.6150. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6164 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6119.

NZDUSD 200623 Hourly Chart

