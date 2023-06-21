AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: NZ Trade Data in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively quiet Thursday session for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD. Trade data from New Zealand will draw interest this morning. With market jitters over the economic outlook for China, weak exports would weigh on the Kiwi and likely pressure the Aussie.

Economists forecast the New Zealand trade deficit to widen from NZ$16,800 million to NZ$17,236 million year-over-year in May.

Looking forward to the US session, US jobless claims will influence. An unexpected spike in claims would support the bets on a near-term pause on interest rate hikes. Economists forecast jobless claims to fall from 262k to 260k. Other stats include existing home sales that should have a limited impact on the dollar.

The Fed will also be in the spotlight. Fed Chair Powell will give the second day of testimony. On Wednesday, there were no major surprises from the first day of testimony, with Powell projecting two further rate hikes, aligned with the FOMC economic projections.

However, FOMC member chatter suggests a divided camp that should give speakers more influence. FOMC members Bowman and Mester are on the calendar to speak today.

Fed Chair Powell had a limited impact on sentiment toward the Fed policy outlook. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July rate hike stood at 71.9% on Wednesday versus 76.9% on Monday. The chances of the Fed lifting the Fed Funds Rate to 5.75% in September decreased from 12.3% to 10.1%.

AUD/USD Price Action

This morning, the AUD/USD was down 0.01% to $0.67958. A bearish start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall from an opening price of $0.67964 to a low of $0.67880.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 220623 Daily Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The AUD/USD sat above the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.67864. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($0.67864) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6820) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($0.6844). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($0.67864) would bring S1 ($0.6757) into view. An AUD/USD fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

AUDUSD 220623 4 Hourly Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6820 S1 – $ 0.6757 R2 – $ 0.6844 S2 – $ 0.6717 R3 – $ 0.6908 S3 – $ 0.6653

NZD/USD Price Action

This morning, the NZD/USD was up 0.02% to $0.62025. A mixed start to the day saw the Kiwi fall to an early low of $0.62003 before rising to a high of $0.62032.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 220623 Daily Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The NZD/USD sat above the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.61733. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($0.61733) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6228) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($0.6254). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($0.61733) would bring S1 ($0.6165) and the 200-day EMA ($0.61627) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

NZDUSD 220623 4 Hourly Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6228 S1 – $ 0.6165 R2 – $ 0.6254 S2 – $ 0.6128 R3 – $ 0.6317 S3 – $ 0.6066

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.