AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: Good Friday Blues

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet morning for the AUD/USD and the NZD/USD. There are no economic indicators for investors to consider, with the Australian and New Zealand markets closed for Good Friday.

The lack of stats and light trading volumes will likely leave the pairs to respond further to overnight stats from the US ahead of the US Jobs Report later today.

The rising threat of a US recession has weighed on riskier assets and the AUD/USD and NZD/USD pairs. A weaker demand outlook and the lingering threat of a global credit crunch will be considerations for investors.

Considering the US JOLTs Job Openings, ADP employment change, and initial jobless claims, the markets will be betting on a weak Jobs Report. The level of weakness will be the key. Economists forecast a 239k increase in nonfarm payrolls and the US unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.6%.

On the geopolitical front, US-China relations will also be a focal point.

AUD/USD Price Action

The Aussie was flat at $0.66710. A mixed start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall to an early low of $0.66691 before rising to a high of $0.66718.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 070423 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD needs to move through the $0.6683 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6713 and the Thursday high of $0.67254. A return to $0.67 would signal a bullish session. However, the Aussie Dollar would need the US Jobs Report to support a pre-US session breakout day.

In the case of a breakout session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6756. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6828.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6641 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the AUD/USD pair should avoid sub-$0.66. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6611 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6538.

AUDUSD 070423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The AUD/USD sits below the 100-day EMA, currently at $0.67015. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 100-day ($0.67015) and 50-day ($0.67037) EMAs would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6713) to target R2 ($0.6756). However, failure to move through the 100-day ($0.67015) and 50-day ($0.67037) EMAs would leave S1 ($0.6641) in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 070423 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the Kiwi was up 0.05% to $0.62455. A mixed start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall to an early low of $0.62402 before rising to a high of $0.62489.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 070423 Daily Chart

The NZD/USD needs to move through the $0.6269 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6298. A return to $0.6275 would signal a bullish session. However, the US Jobs Report would need to support a breakout.

In the case of a breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test resistance at the Thursday high of $0.63244 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6354. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6439.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6213 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the NZD/USD pair would likely avoid sub-$0.6150. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6183 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6098.

NZDUSD 070423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The NZD/USD sits below the 200-day EMA, currently at $0.62474. The 50-day narrowed to the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA converged on the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 200-day ($0.62474) and 100-day ($0.62491) EMAs would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($0.62666) and R1 ($0.6298). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA would leave S1 ($0.6213) in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

NZDUSD 070423 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.