AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: Fed Bets in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It was a quiet start to the week for the AUD/USD and the NZD/USD. There are no economic indicators from Australia or New Zealand for investors to consider before ANZAC Day on Tuesday.

The lack of stats will leave investors to respond further to the better-than-expected US private sector PMIs. The all-important US Services PMI rose from 52.6 to 53.7, with the manufacturing PMI up from 49.2 to 50.4, fueling bets of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in May and another move in June.

According to the CME FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point Fed rate hike in May is 89.1% versus 78.0% one week ago. Significantly, the chances of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in June have climbed from 16.6% to 23.4% over the week.

The prospects of a more aggressive Fed interest rate trajectory fueled fears of a hard landing, leaving the pair in the deep red on Friday. However, it is a quiet start to the week on the US economic calendar. There are no stats to consider or Fed chatter to influence. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday.

AUD/USD Price Action

The Aussie was up 0.06% to $0.66940. A mixed start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall to an early low of 0.66889 before rising to a high of $0.66971.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 240423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6731 S1 – $ 0.6663 R2 – $ 0.6772 S2 – $ 0.6637 R3 – $ 0.6840 S3 – $ 0.6569

The AUD/USD needs to move through the $0.6704 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6731. A return to $0.67 would signal a bullish session. However, the Aussie Dollar would risk-on sentiment to support a pre-US session breakout.

In the case of another breakout session, the Aussie would likely test resistance at the Friday high of $0.67455 and $0.675 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6772. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6840.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6663 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the AUD/USD pair should avoid sub-$0.6650 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6637.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6569.

AUDUSD 240423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The AUD/USD sits below the 100-day EMA, currently at $0.67067. The 50-day EMA pulled back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA easing back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the EMAs would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6731) to give the bulls a run at the Friday high of $0.67455 and $0.67500. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.67114) would leave S1 ($0.6663) in view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 240423 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the Kiwi was up 0.10% to $0.61425. A mixed start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall to an early low of $0.61346 before rising to a high of $0.61447.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 240423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6169 S1 – $ 0.6115 R2 – $ 0.6201 S2 – $ 0.6094 R3 – $ 0.6255 S3 – $ 0.6040

The NZD/USD has to move through the $0.6148 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6169. A return to $0.6150 would signal a bullish session. However, market risk sentiment must support a breakout.

In the case of a breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test resistance at the Friday high of $0.6180 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6201. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6255.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6115 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the NZD/USD pair would likely avoid sub-$0.61 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6094.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6040.

NZDUSD 240423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The NZD/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.61949. The 50-day EMA fell back from the 100-day and 200-day EMAs, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($0.6169) would give the bulls a run at the Friday high of $0.6180 and the 50-day EMA ($0.61949). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.61949) would leave S1 ($0.6115) in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

NZDUSD 240423 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.