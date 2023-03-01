AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: Fed back in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet Asian session for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD pairs. There are no economic indicators from New Zealand for investors to consider. From Australia, building approvals for January will draw interest. With the RBA pushing interest rates higher, a slump in building approvals would move the dial.

Economists forecast building approvals to slide by 8.0%. In December, building approvals surged by 18.5%.

While the stats will influence the Aussie, market sentiment toward the China PMI numbers should continue to deliver support.

However, sentiment toward the US economy remains bullish, supporting a more aggressive Fed interest rate trajectory to bring inflation to target. With US jobless claims data in focus later today, we may see some caution on Fed jitters.

AUD/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Aussie was down 0.03% to $0.67562. A choppy start to the day saw the AUD/USD rise to an early high of $0.67597 before sliding to a low of $0.67549.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 020323 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6746 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6796. A move through the Wednesday high of $0.67836 would signal a bullish session. However, the Aussie Dollar would need risk-on sentiment to support another breakout session.

In case of a breakout session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6834. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6923.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6708 into play. However, barring a market flight to safety, the AUD/USD pair should avoid sub-$0.67 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6657.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6568.

AUDUSD 020323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The AUD/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.67928. The 50-day EMA fell back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($0.67928) and R1 ($0.6796) would give the bulls a run at R2 ($0.6834). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.67928) would leave the Major Support Levels in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 020323 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the Kiwi was down 0.14% to $0.62482. A bearish start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall from an opening price of $0.62567 to a low of $0.62471.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 020323 Daily Chart

The NZD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6233 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6300. A move through the Wednesday high of $0.62758 would signal a bullish session. However, the Kiwi would need risk-on sentiment to support a breakout session.

In the case of another breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6343. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6453.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6190 into play. However, barring a flight to safety, the NZD/USD pair would likely avoid sub-$0.6150 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6123.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6013.

NZDUSD 020323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a mixed signal. The NZD/USD sits below the 100-day EMA, currently at $0.62588. The 50-day narrowed to the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA slipped back from the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals.

An NZD/USD move through the 100-day EMA ($0.62588) would give support a breakout from the 200-day EMA ($0.62967) and R1 ($0.6300) to bring R2 ($0.6343) into play. A move through the 100-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($0.62211) would give the bears a run at S1 ($0.6190).

NZDUSD 020323 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.