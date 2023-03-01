US Markets

AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: Fed back in Focus

March 01, 2023 — 05:50 pm EST

Written by Bob Mason for FX Empire ->

It is a quiet Asian session for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD pairs. There are no economic indicators from New Zealand for investors to consider. From Australia, building approvals for January will draw interest. With the RBA pushing interest rates higher, a slump in building approvals would move the dial.

Economists forecast building approvals to slide by 8.0%. In December, building approvals surged by 18.5%.

While the stats will influence the Aussie, market sentiment toward the China PMI numbers should continue to deliver support.

However, sentiment toward the US economy remains bullish, supporting a more aggressive Fed interest rate trajectory to bring inflation to target. With US jobless claims data in focus later today, we may see some caution on Fed jitters.

AUD/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Aussie was down 0.03% to $0.67562. A choppy start to the day saw the AUD/USD rise to an early high of $0.67597 before sliding to a low of $0.67549.
AUDUSD 020323 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The AUD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6746 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6796. A move through the Wednesday high of $0.67836 would signal a bullish session. However, the Aussie Dollar would need risk-on sentiment to support another breakout session.

In case of a breakout session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6834. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6923.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6708 into play. However, barring a market flight to safety, the AUD/USD pair should avoid sub-$0.67 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6657.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6568.
AUDUSD 020323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The AUD/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.67928. The 50-day EMA fell back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($0.67928) and R1 ($0.6796) would give the bulls a run at R2 ($0.6834). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.67928) would leave the Major Support Levels in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.
AUDUSD 020323 4 Hourly Chart

NZD/USD Price Action

This morning, the Kiwi was down 0.14% to $0.62482. A bearish start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall from an opening price of $0.62567 to a low of $0.62471.
NZDUSD 020323 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The NZD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6233 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6300. A move through the Wednesday high of $0.62758 would signal a bullish session. However, the Kiwi would need risk-on sentiment to support a breakout session.

In the case of another breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6343. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6453.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6190 into play. However, barring a flight to safety, the NZD/USD pair would likely avoid sub-$0.6150 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6123.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6013.
NZDUSD 020323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a mixed signal. The NZD/USD sits below the 100-day EMA, currently at $0.62588. The 50-day narrowed to the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA slipped back from the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals.

An NZD/USD move through the 100-day EMA ($0.62588) would give support a breakout from the 200-day EMA ($0.62967) and R1 ($0.6300) to bring R2 ($0.6343) into play. A move through the 100-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($0.62211) would give the bears a run at S1 ($0.6190).
NZDUSD 020323 4 Hourly Chart

