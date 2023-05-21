AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: Fed and Debt Ceiling in View

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet start to the week for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD. There are no economic indicators from Australia or New Zealand for investors to consider this morning.

The lack of economic indicators will leave the pairs in the hands of market risk sentiment throughout the session. Following stalled US debt ceiling talks on Friday, US President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy are set to hold talks today.

However, central bank monetary policy will remain the focal point this week. The PBoC will set the Loan Prime Rates (LPR) this morning. Economists expect the PBoC to leave the 1-year and 5-year LPRs unchanged at 3.65% and 4.3%, respectively.

Considering the Kiwi dollar and the RBNZ, the markets expect another 25-basis point interest rate hike on Wednesday. There are no economic indicators between today and Wednesday to shift expectations. However, a lack of progress toward a debt ceiling deal could force the RBNZ to hit the pause button.

Later today, there are no US economic indicators for investors to consider, leaving FOMC members Bullard, Bostic, and Barkin to move the dial. On Friday, Fed Chair Powell delivered a more dovish policy outlook, easing bets on a June interest rate hike.

According to the CME FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point June interest rate hike stood at 18.6% on Friday, down from 35.6% on May 18.

AUD/USD Price Action

This morning, the AUD/USD was up 0.11% to $0.66527. A bullish start to the day saw the AUD/USD rise from an early low of $0.66410 to a high of $0.66539.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 220523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6676 S1 – $ 0.6615 R2 – $ 0.6706 S2 – $ 0.6584 R3 – $ 0.6767 S3 – $ 0.6523

The AUD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6645 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6676. A return to $0.6650 would signal a bullish session. However, debt ceiling news and central bank chatter must support a breakout.

In case of a breakout session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6706. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6767.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6615 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the AUD/USD pair should avoid sub $0.66 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6584.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6523.

AUDUSD 220523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bearish signals. The AUD/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.66720. The 50-day EMA pulled back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA easing back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

An AUD/USD move through the 50-day EMA ($0.66720) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6676) to target the 100-day EMA ($0.66826) and the 200-day ($0.66921) EMAs. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.66720) would leave S1 ($0.6515) in view. An AUD/USD move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 220523 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the NZD/USD was up 0.07% to $0.62774. A mixed start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall to an early low of $0.62623 before rising to a high of $0.62778.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 220523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6312 S1 – $ 0.6227 R2 – $ 0.6351 S2 – $ 0.6181 R3 – $ 0.6437 S3 – $ 0.6096

The NZD/USD has to avoid the $0.6266 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6312. A move through the Friday high of $0.63054 would signal a bullish session. However, US debt ceiling news and the PBoC must support a session breakout.

In the case of a breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6351. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6437.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6227 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the NZD/USD should steer clear of sub-$0.62 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6181.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6096.

NZDUSD 220523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The NZD/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.62575. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

An NZD/USD hold above the 50-day EMA ($0.62575) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6312) to target R2 ($0.6361). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($0.62575) would bring the 100-day ($0.62508) and 200-day ($0.62411) EMAs and S1 ($0.6227) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

NZDUSD 220523 4 Hourly Chart

