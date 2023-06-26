AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: China Stimulus Hopes

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The AUD/USD and NZD/USD found support this morning, with the pairings waiting on economic indicators for direction.

There are no economic indicators this morning to shift investor sentiment.

However, US consumer confidence and core durable goods orders will move the dial later today.

It is another quiet start to the day for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD on Tuesday. There are no economic indicators from Australia or New Zealand to move the dial.

While investors await the next round of economic indicators, the Aussie and the Kiwi will remain in recovery mode, though headwinds linger. Deteriorating economic conditions and hawkish central banks remain headwinds for commodities and commodity currencies.

China growth concerns are another consideration, as investors eye Beijing for a stimulus package.

Looking forward to the US session, US core durable goods and CB Consumer Confidence numbers will draw interest. A fall in the CB Consumer Confidence Index to below 100 would likely overshadow upbeat core durable goods orders.

Other stats include US new home sales, building permits, and house price numbers. However, these are unlikely to influence market sentiment toward Fed monetary policy.

This morning, bets on a July Fed interest rate hike remained elevated despite manufacturing sector woes. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July Fed rate hike stood at 74.4% versus 71.9% on Friday.

Significantly, the chances of the Fed lifting rates to 5.75% in September stood at 10.4%, down from 11.5% on Friday, easing bets on a further widening in monetary policy divergence in favor of the greenback.

AUD/USD Price Action

This morning, the AUD/USD was up 0.02% to $0.66764. A mixed start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall to an early low of $0.66669 before rising to a high of $0.66766.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 270623 Daily Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bearish signals. The AUD/USD sat below the 200-day EMA, currently at $0.67059. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 200-day EMA ($0.67059) would support a breakout from the 100-day EMA ($0.67305) to give the bulls a run at R1 ($0.6690) and the 50-day EMA ($0.67428). However, failure to move through the 200-day EMA ($0.67059) would leave S1 ($0.6664) in view. An AUD/USD move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

AUDUSD 270623 4 Hourly Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6690 S1 – $ 0.6664 R2 – $ 0.6705 S2 – $ 0.6652 R3 – $ 0.6732 S3 – $ 0.6626

NZD/USD Price Action

This morning, the NZD/USD was up 0.02% to $0.61648. A mixed start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall to an early low of $0.61526 before rising to a high of $0.61653.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 270623 Daily Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The NZD/USD sat above the 200-day EMA, currently at $0.61632. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($0.61688) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6183) to target R2 ($0.6202). However, a fall through 200-day EMA ($0.61632) would bring the 100-day EMA ($0.61594) and S1 ($0.6139) into view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

NZDUSD 270623 4 Hourly Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6183 S1 – $ 0.6139 R2 – $ 0.6202 S2 – $ 0.6114 R3 – $ 0.6246 S3 – $ 0.6070

