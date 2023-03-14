AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: China Stats in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy morning for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD. China will be in the spotlight. Industrial production, fixed asset investment, unemployment, and retail sales figures will be in focus.

Following the hotter-than-expected private sector PMI numbers for February, the numbers will have to align with the PMI numbers to support a bullish session. Barring an unexpected rise in unemployment, we expect the industrial production and retail sales figures to garner the most interest.

Economists forecast industrial production to rise by 2.6% year-over-year versus 1.3% in January and retail sales to increase by 3.5% to reverse a 1.8% fall in January.

Earlier this morning, current account figures from New Zealand weighed on the Kiwi Dollar. In Q4, the current account deficit narrowed from NZ$11.40 billion to NZ$9.46 billion. Economists forecasted a narrowing to NZ$7.64 billion. Year-over-year, the deficit widened from NZ$31.87 billion to NZ$33.79 billion.

While the stats will influence, we expect further market reaction to the US CPI report from overnight. Later today, US retail sales figures will also move the dial.

However, there will be no forward guidance. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday to leave investors to second-guess the Fed’s next move.

AUD/USD Price Action

The Aussie was up 0.12% to $0.66895. A mixed start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall to an early low of $0.66725 before rising to a high of $0.66926.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 150323 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6670 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6708. A move through the Tuesday high of $0.6696 would signal a bullish session. However, the Aussie Dollar would need solid stats from China to support a breakout day.

In case of a breakout session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6734 and resistance at $0.67. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6799.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6644 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the AUD/USD pair should avoid sub-$0.66. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6605 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6541.

AUDUSD 150323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a mixed signal. The AUD/USD sits below the 100-day EMA, currently at $0.67198. The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA eased back from the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals.

A move through R1 ($0.6708) would give the bulls a run at the 100-day EMA ($0.67198) and R2 ($0.6734). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($0.66666) would leave the Major Support Levels in play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 150323 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the Kiwi was down 0.03% to $0.62337. The Kiwi Dollar rose to an early high of $0.62388 before easing back.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 150323 Daily Chart

The NZD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6220 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6264. A move through the Tuesday high of $0.62476 would signal a bullish session. However, the stats from China will be the key driver.

In the case of a breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6292 and resistance at $0.63. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6363.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6192 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the NZD/USD pair would likely avoid sub-$0.6150 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6148.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6076.

NZDUSD 150323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The NZD/USD sits below the 200-day EMA, currently at $0.62460. The 50-day closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

An NZD/USD move through the 200-day EMA ($0.62460) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6264) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($0.6292) and $0.63. However, a fall through the 100-day EMA ($0.62038) would bring S1 ($0.6192) and the 50-day EMA ($0.61832) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

NZDUSD 150323 4 Hourly Chart

