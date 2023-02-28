AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: China PMIs in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy Asian session for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD pairs. Following positive economic indicators on Tuesday, today’s numbers could have a material influence on monetary policy posturing.

For the Kiwi Dollar, building consents drew interest ahead of the Asian open. Building consents fell by 1.5% in January after a 7.1% tumble in December.

The Australianeconomic calendaris on the busier side. Later this morning, Q4 GDP and consumer inflation will be in the spotlight. Following the recent hawkish RBA rhetoric, stronger-than-expected Q4 growth and a hotter-than-expected CPI report would support an Aussie Dollar breakout.

This morning, the Australian AIG Manufacturing Index increased from -17.1 to -6.4, delivering modest support ahead of the main stats of the day.

However, price movement was modest ahead of the China private sector PMI figures. Economists expect a rebound in manufacturing sector activity in February, supported by Beijing’s move away from its zero-COVID policy. Weak numbers would test the investor appetite for the Aussie and the Kiwi.

We expect the Caixin Manufacturing PMI to be the focal point, with economists forecasting an increase from 49.2 to 50.2.

In a busy morning session, investors should also monitor central bank chatter. RBA member Bradley Jones will speak this morning.

AUD/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Aussie was up 0.02% to $0.67297. A mixed start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall to a low of $0.67260 before finding support.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 010323 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD needs to move through the $0.6730 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6756 and the Tuesday high of $0.67576. A return to $0.675 would signal a bullish session. However, the Aussie Dollar would need hotter-than-expect CPI numbers and positive PMI numbers from China to support a breakout session.

In the case of a breakout session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6784 and resistance at $0.68. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6838.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6702 in play. However, barring a market flight to safety, the AUD/USD pair should avoid sub-$0.6650 levels. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6676 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6622.

AUDUSD 010323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The AUD/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.68024. The 50-day EMA fell back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($0.6756) would support a breakout from R2 ($0.6784) to target the 50-day EMA ($0.68024). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.68024) would leave the Major Support Levels in play.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 010323 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the Kiwi was flat at $0.61839. A bearish start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall to a low of $0.61802 before steadying.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 010323 Daily Chart

The NZD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6175 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6250. A move through the Tuesday high of $0.62079 would signal a bullish session. However, PMI numbers from China will need to be Kiwi dollar-friendly to support a run at $0.6200.

In the case of a breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6250. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6325.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6142 into play. However, barring a flight to safety, the NZD/USD pair would likely avoid sub-$0.61. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6100 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6025.

NZDUSD 010323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The NZD/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.62136. The 50-day slipped back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

An NZD/USD move through the 50-day EMA ($0.62136) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6217) to target R2 ($0.6250) and the 100-day EMA ($0.62601). A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.62136) would leave S1 ($0.6142) in play.

NZDUSD 010323 4 Hourly Chart

