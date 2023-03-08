AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: China Inflation in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet Asian session for the AUD/USD and the NZD/USD. There are no material stats from Australia for investors to consider this morning. However, February inflation numbers from China will provide the pairs with direction.

Inflation remains a hot topic, with sticky US inflation and a hawkish Fed Chair Powell sending the pairs into the deep red this week. Softer inflation numbers should ease market tension, however.

Economists forecast China’s annual inflation rate to soften from 2.1% to 1.9%. Significantly, economists expect the Producer Price Index to fall by 1.3% year-over-year in February versus a 0.8% decline in January.

While the inflation numbers will draw interest, Fed Fear remains the theme following hotter-than-expected US labor market numbers.

Earlier this morning, electronic car retail sales figures from New Zealand failed to impress. Card retail sales stalled in February after rising by 2.6% in January.

AUD/USD Price Action

The Aussie was up 0.02% to $0.65899 this morning. A mixed start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall to an early low of $0.65841 before rising to a high of $0.65899.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 090323 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD needs to move through the $0.6595 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6623 and the Wednesday high of $0.6629. A return to $0.66 would signal a bullish session. However, the Aussie Dollar would need China inflation and US stats to support a breakout session.

In case of a breakout session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6657. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6718.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6562 in play. However, barring a sharp fall in US jobless claims, the AUD/USD pair should avoid the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6534.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6473.

AUDUSD 090323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The AUD/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.67067. The 50-day EMA slid back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($0.6623) would give the bulls a run at R2 ($0.6657) to bring the 50-day EMA ($0.67067) into view. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.67067) would leave the Major Support Levels in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 090323 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the Kiwi was up 0.06% to $0.61092. A mixed start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall to an early low of $0.61027 before rising to a high of $0.61092.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 090323 Daily Chart

The NZD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6109 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6134 and the Wednesday high of $0.61379. A return to $0.6130 would signal a recovery session. However, the Kiwi would need inflation numbers from China and US labor market numbers to support a breakout session.

In the case of a breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6163. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6217.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6081 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the NZD/USD pair would likely avoid sub-$0.6050. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6055 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6002.

NZDUSD 090323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The NZD/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.61816. The 50-day slid back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

An NZD/USD move through R1 ($0.6134) would give the bulls a run at R2 ($0.6163) and the 50-day EMA ($0.61816). A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.61816) would leave S1 ($0.6081) in play.

NZDUSD 090323 4 Hourly Chart

