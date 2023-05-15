AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: China Economy in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busier Tuesday for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD. While there are no economic indicators from Australia or New Zealand, stats from China will draw interest.

Fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales, and unemployment numbers for April will provide direction. We expect the industrial production and retail sales figures to have more impact on the pairs. Manufacturing sector PMI and wholesale inflation numbers have flashed red, signaling choppy waters ahead.

Weak industrial production and retail sales figures would spook investors.

While the economic indicators from China will draw interest, debt ceiling-related news and sentiment toward Fed monetary policy will remain focal points. US retail sales and industrial production will be in focus this afternoon. A larger-than-expected increase in US retail sales would support more hawkish Fed bets.

Beyond the numbers, the RBA meeting minutes and FOMC members Mester, Bostic, Williams, and Barr will also move the dial.

AUD/USD Price Action

This morning, the AUD/USD was up 0.03% to $0.67015. A choppy start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall to an early low of $0.66941 before rising to a high of $0.67025.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 160523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6725 S1 – $ 0.6658 R2 – $ 0.6750 S2 – $ 0.6616 R3 – $ 0.6818 S3 – $ 0.6549

The AUD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6683 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6725. A move through the Monday high of $0.67087 would signal a bullish session. However, the Aussie would need economic data from China and debt ceiling news to support a pre-US session breakout.

In case of a breakout session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6750. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6818.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6658 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the AUD/USD pair should avoid sub $0.6650 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6616.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6549.

AUDUSD 160523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bearish signals. The AUD/USD sits below the 200-day EMA, currently at $0.67032. The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA converging on the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the EMAs would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6725) to target R2 ($0.6750). However, failure to move through the 200-day EMA ($0.67032) would leave S1 ($0.6658) in view. A move through the 50-day EMA (0.67089) would be a bullish signal.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 160523 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the NZD/USD was up 0.02% to $0.62416. A mixed start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall to an early low of $0.62301 before rising to a high of $0.62430.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 160523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6260 S1 – $ 0.6204 R2 – $ 0.6280 S2 – $ 0.6167 R3 – $ 0.6336 S3 – $ 0.6111

The NZD/USD has to avoid the $0.6223 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6260. A move through the morning high of $0.6243 would signal a bullish session. However, US debt ceiling news and economic data from China must support a session breakout.

In the case of a breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6280 and resistance at $0.63. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6336.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6204 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the NZD/USD should steer clear of the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6167.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6111.

NZDUSD 160523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bearish signals. The NZD/USD sits below the 100-day EMA, currently at $0.62510. The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA closing in on the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 100-day EMA ($0.62510) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6260) to target the 50-day EMA ($0.62668) and R2 ($0.6280). However, failure to move through the 100-day EMA ($0.62510) would leave the 200-day EMA ($0.62388) and S1 ($0.6204) in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

NZDUSD 160523 4 Hourly Chart

