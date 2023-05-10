AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: China CPI in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively busy morning for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD. Inflation figures from China will impact the AUD/USD and the NZD/USD.

The China CPI numbers can be a precursor for inflation trends in trade-dependent economies, including but not limited to Australia and New Zealand. A pickup in inflationary pressure would weigh on riskier assets.

However, economists forecast the annual inflation rate to soften from 0.7% to 0.3%. Significantly, economists expect the producer price index to fall by 3.2% year-over-year in April versus -2.5% in March.

The markets will likely react further to the US CPI Report and the implications for the FED and the US and global economies ahead of today’s numbers.

Later today, US wholesale inflation and US jobless claims will move the dial. Investors should also consider FOMC member chatter, with inflation and the US labor market in focus. FOMC member Christopher Waller is on the calendar to speak this afternoon.

AUD/USD Price Action

This morning, the AUD/USD was up 0.02% to $0.67801. A mixed start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall to an early low of $0.67702 before rising to a high of $0.67808.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 110523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6817 S1 – $ 0.6743 R2 – $ 0.6854 S2 – $ 0.6707 R3 – $ 0.6928 S3 – $ 0.6633

The AUD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6780 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6817 and the Wednesday high of $0.68181. A return to $0.68 would signal a bullish session. However, the Aussie would need economic indicators from China to support a pre-US session breakout.

In case of a breakout session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6854. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6928.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6743 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the AUD/USD pair should avoid the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6707.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6633.

AUDUSD 110523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The AUD/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.67272. The 50-day EMA widened from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling away from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above S1 ($0.6743) and the 50-day EMA ($0.67272) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6817) to target R2 ($0.6854). However, a fall through S1 ($0.6743) would bring the 50-day ($0.67272) and S2 ($0.6707) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would be a bearish signal.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 110523 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the NZD/USD was up 0.06% to $0.63705. A mixed start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall to an early low of $0.63552 before rising to a high of $0.63707.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 110523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.6390 S1 – $ 0.6334 R2 – $ 0.6414 S2 – $ 0.6300 R3 – $ 0.6471 S3 – $ 0.6244

The NZD/USD has to avoid the $0.6357 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6390. A move through the Wednesday high of $0.6381 would signal a bullish session. However, the economic indicators from China and the US must support a session breakout.

In the case of a breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6414. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6471.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6334 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the NZD/USD should steer clear of the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6300.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6244.

NZDUSD 110523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The NZD/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.62850. The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA ($0.62850) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6390) to target R2 ($0.6414). However, a fall through S1 ($0.6334) would bring S2 ($0.6300) and the 50-day EMA ($0.62850) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would signal a near-term bullish trend reversal.

NZDUSD 110523 4 Hourly Chart

