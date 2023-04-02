AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: China Caixin PMI in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy start to the week for the AUD/USD. Finalized Australian manufacturing sector PMI numbers for March were in focus early this morning.

The PMI survey was bearish, with the manufacturing sector contracting at the end of Q1. In March, the Manufacturing PMI fell from 50.5 to 49.1 versus a prelim 48.7.

Later this morning, home loans and building permits will also draw interest.

While the Australian stats will influence the Aussie, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI from China will impact the AUD/USD and the NZD/USD pairs. Economists forecast the Caixin Manufacturing PMI to rise from 51.6 to 51.7.

Later today, US economic indicators will also provide direction, with ISM Manufacturing PMI and sub-components in the spotlight.

Investors should also monitor central bank chatter throughout the day as investors consider the RBA monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

AUD/USD Price Action

The Aussie was down 0.15% to $0.66734. A mixed start to the day saw the AUD/USD rise to an early high of $0.66872 before falling to a low of $0.66725.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 030423 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD needs to move through the $0.6697 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6724 and the Friday high of $0.67378. A return to $0.67 would signal a bullish session. However, the Aussie Dollar would need the China Manufacturing PMI to support a pre-US session breakout day.

In case of a breakout session, the Aussie would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6765. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6832.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6657 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the AUD/USD pair should avoid the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6630.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6562.

AUDUSD 030423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The AUD/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.66850. The 50-day EMA slipped back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 50-day ($0.66850) and 100-day ($0.66909) EMAs would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6724) to target the 200-day EMA ($0.67291) and R2 ($0.6765).

However, failure to move through the 50-day and 100-day EMAs would leave S1 ($0.6657) in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 030423 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the Kiwi was down 0.28% to $0.62348. A bearish start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall from an early high of $0.62550 to a low of $0.62345.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 030423 Daily Chart

The NZD/USD needs to move through the $0.6262 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6288 and the Friday high of $0.62974. A return to $0.6275 would signal a bullish session. However, the China PMIs need to beat forecasts to support a breakout.

In the case of a breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6323. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6383.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6227 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the NZD/USD pair would likely avoid sub-$0.62. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6202 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6142.

NZDUSD 030423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send mixed signals. The NZD/USD sits above the 100-day EMA, currently at $0.62256. The 50-day closed in on the 200-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA eased back from the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals.

A move through the 50-day ($0.62342) and 200-day ($0.62366) EMAs would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6288) to target R2 ($0.6323). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.62342) would bring S1 ($0.6227) and the 100-day EMA ($0.62256) into play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

NZDUSD 030423 4 Hourly Chart

