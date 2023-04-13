AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: Business NZ PMI Sinks

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet morning for the AUD/USD and the NZD/USD. There are no stats from Australia for investors to consider today. However, Business NZ PMI numbers drew interest in a relatively quiet week on the Kiwi economic calendar.

In March, the Business NZ PMI fell from 52.0 to 48.1 versus a forecasted decline to 51.0.

According to the latest survey,

New orders contracted, sliding from 51.5 to 46.7, with the employment sub-index tumbling from 55.2 to 47.1.

Finished stocks also contracted, falling from 55.1 to 48.4, while deliveries rose from 52.2 to 53.8.

While the stats provided the Kiwi Dollar with direction, investors also continued responding to the overnight US stats. An unexpected fall in the US Producer Price Index and a larger-than-expected increase in US initial jobless claims left 10-year Treasury yields on the back foot, driving demand for riskier assets.

However, despite the weak economic indicators, investor Fed rate hike bits showed little movement.

According to the FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in May fell from 70.4% to 68.3% overnight. The numbers support one more hike in May before considering a rate cut in H2 2023.

Looking toward the US session, US core retail sales, industrial production, and Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures will move the dial. With investors mindful of the mild recession warning, a slump in consumer sentiment and weaker-than-expected retail sales and industrial production figures could further pressure the US dollar.

AUD/USD Price Action

The Aussie was up 0.06% to $0.67849. A mixed start to the day saw the AUD/USD fall to an early low of $0.67750 before rising to a high of $0.67860.

Technical Indicators

AUDUSD 140423 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6754 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6823. A move through the Thursday high of $0.67967 would signal a bullish session. However, the Aussie Dollar would need risk-on sentiment to support a pre-US session breakout.

In the case of another breakout session, the Aussie would likely test resistance at $0.6850 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6866. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6977.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6712 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the AUD/USD pair should avoid sub-$0.67 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6643.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6531.

AUDUSD 140423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The AUD/USD sits above the 200-day EMA, currently at $0.67167. The 50-day EMA crossed through the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 200-day EMA ($0.67167) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6823) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($0.6866). However, a fall through the 200-day ($0.67167) and S1 ($0.6712) would bring the 50-day ($0.66979) and 100-day ($0.66960) EMAs into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

NZD/USD Price Action

AUDUSD 140423 4 Hourly Chart

This morning, the Kiwi was up 0.04% to $0.62969. A mixed start to the day saw the NZD/USD fall to an early low of $0.62877 before rising to a high of $0.63008.

Technical Indicators

NZDUSD 140423 Daily Chart

The NZD/USD needs to avoid the $0.6271 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.6338. A move through the Thursday high of $0.63147 would signal a bullish session. However, the market risk sentiment and US economic indicators must support a breakout.

In the case of another breakout session, the Kiwi would likely test resistance at $0.6350 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.6382. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6494.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.6227 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the NZD/USD pair would likely avoid sub-$0.62 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.6159.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.6048.

NZDUSD 140423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The NZD/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.62439. The 50-day EMA crossed through the 100-day and 200-day EMAs, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($0.62439) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.6338) to bring $0.6350 and R2 ($0.6382) into view. However, a fall through the EMAs would bring S1 ($0.6227) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA ($0.62439) would send a bearish signal.

NZDUSD 140423 4 Hourly Chart

