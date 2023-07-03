AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: Another RBA Surprise?

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The AUD/USD and the NZD/USD were flat this morning after making gains on Monday.

Economic indicators from New Zealand failed to influence the Kiwi this morning, while the RBA will move the dial.

There are no US economic indicators to consider today, with the US markets closed for the Fourth of July holiday.

It is a busy start to the day for the AUD/USD and the NZD/USD. The Kiwi was in action early, with business confidence in focus.

The NZIER Business Confidence Index rose from -66 to -63 in Q2. According to the NZIER,

A net 59% of businesses expect a deterioration in general economic conditions in the months ahead.

The number of firms expecting activity in their own activity to decline in Q3 increased.

Capacity pressures eased in Q2, with firms reporting sales as their primary constraint on business. Notably, the number of firms reporting finding workers as their primary constraint continued to fall.

Despite easing capacity pressures, cost pressures intensified in Q2 while the number of firms increasing their prices was unchanged.

However, fewer firms expect to increase their prices in Q3, with weak demand impacting inflationary pressures,

While the weak demand outlook and the influence on inflation are bearish, the NZD/USD showed no reaction to the Q2 report. Overnight US manufacturing PMI numbers also painted a gloomy picture, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI falling from 46.9 to 46.0 in June.

While the Kiwi was non-responsive, the RBA interest rate decision and Rate Statement will move the dial later today. Economists forecast the RBA to raise interest rates by a further 25-basis point to 4.35%. The markets expect another hike despite inflation softening to 5.6% in May.

A surprise hold would sink the AUD/USD, with the Kiwi likely to feel any fallout.

The European Session

Following disappointing manufacturing PMI numbers from Germany, trade data will draw interest. A larger-than-expected narrowing in the trade surplus would be bearish, with no US economic indicators for the markets to consider today.

The US Session

It is a quiet day ahead on the USeconomic calendar with the US markets closed for the Fourth of July holiday. However, investors should consider any Fed chatter.

AUD/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart shows an AUD/USD hold above the psychological $0.6650 support level as the markets responded to US manufacturing PMI numbers. However, the AUD/USD remains below the 200-day ($0.67511) and 50-day ($0.66898) EMAs, signaling bearish momentum over the near and long term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA continued to pull back from the 200-day EMA and reflected bearish momentum despite three consecutive days in the green.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 47.50 reading signals a moderately bearish trend, aligned with the 50-day and 200-day EMAs.

4-Hourly Chart

AUDUSD 040723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the AUD/USD faces strong resistance at the $0.67 psychological level. Despite a bullish start to last week, the AUD/USD continues to sit below the 200-day ($0.66905) and 50-day ($0.66760) EMAs. Significantly, the 50-day EMA pulled back further from the 200-day EMA, signaling another test of the current support range of $0.6600 – $0.6615.

The AUD/USD would need to break out from the 50-day and 200-day EMAs to target the Monday high of $0.66918 and the resistance band of $0.6750 – $0.6770.

However, the 14-4H RSI reading of 54.19 indicates a moderately bullish stance, with buying pressure outweighing selling pressure. A fall below 50 would align the RSI with the EMAs and signal a retreat to test the current support range of $0.6600 – $0.6615.

NZD/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

AUDUSD 040723 4 Hourly Chart

The Daily Chart showed an NZD/USD breakout from the psychological $0.6100 support level as the markets responded to US manufacturing numbers. However, the NZD/USD remained below the 200-day ($0.62221) and 50-day ($0.61633) EMAs, signaling bearish momentum over the near and long term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA continued to pull back from the 200-day EMA, reflecting bearish momentum despite the bullish Monday session.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 50.33 reading signals a moderately bullish trend, supporting a breakout from the 50-day EMA ($0.61633) to target the 200-day EMA ($0.62221) and the lower level ($0.6234) of the resistance band.

4-Hourly Chart

NZDUSD 040723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the NZD/USD faces strong resistance at the $0.6150 psychological level. After the bullish Monday session, the NZD/USD sits at the 200-day EMA ($0.61515), signaling a near-term bullish trend formation.

However, the Kiwi must break out from the 200-day ($0.61515) to affirm a bullish trend formation and target the lower level of the $0.6234 – $0.6250 resistance range. The 50-day EMA also narrowed to the 200-day EMA, supporting a breakout from the 200-day EMA ($0.61515).

However, a fall through the 50-day EMA would give the bears a run at the $0.6100 psychological legal and the lower support band of $0.6035 – $0.6015.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 58.85 indicates a bullish stance, with buying pressure outweighing selling pressure. A hold above 55 would align the RSI with the 200-day EMA and signal a return to $0.62 to target the current resistance range of $0.6234 – $0.6250.

NZDUSD 040723 4 Hourly Chart

