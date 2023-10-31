AUD to USD Forecast: The Chinese Economy, the US Labor Market, and the Fed in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The AUD/USD fell by 0.58% on Tuesday, ending the session at $0.63369.

On Wednesday, China manufacturing PMI numbers will provide early direction.

However, US economic indicators and the Fed will be the focal points.

Tuesday Overview

The AUD/USD fell by 0.58% on Tuesday. Following a 0.65% rally on Monday, the Aussie dollar ended the day at $0.63369. The Aussie dollar rose to a high of $0.63763 before falling to a low of $0.63143.

China Manufacturing and the Australian Real Estate Sector in Focus

On Wednesday, the all-important Caixin Manufacturing PMI from China will draw investor interest. NBS figures from Tuesday showed the Chinese manufacturing sector contracting in October. An unexpected contraction could impact the buying appetite for the Aussie dollar.

China accounts for one-third of Australian exports. With an Australian trade-to-GDP ratio of over 50%, a deteriorating demand outlook would impact the Australian economy and the Aussie dollar.

Economists forecast the Caixin Manufacturing PMI to rise from 50.6 to 50.8.

Australian building permits also warrant consideration. An elevated interest rate environment impacts the housing sector. A weakening housing market could affect consumer confidence and consumption. Australian private consumption contributes over 50% to the economy. A weak consumption outlook could force the RBA to take a less hawkish rate path to curb inflation.

The US Labor Market and the Fed in the Spotlight

Later in the Wednesday session, ADP nonfarm and JOLTs Job Openings will garner investor attention. Tighter labor market conditions could support wage growth. Wage growth fuels consumption and demand-driven inflation. An upward trend in consumption may force the Fed into a more hawkish rate path to curb spending.

Higher interest rates impact borrowing costs and disposable income.

The numbers will influence the appetite for the AUD/USD. However, the Fed interest rate and press conference will be the focal point. A hawkish hold on interest rates would weigh on the AUD/USD. Economists expect the Fed to leave interest rates at 5.5%.

Short-Term Forecast

Near-term trends for the AUD/USD hinge on the Fed interest rate decision and the US Jobs Report. However, a hawkish RBA policy outlook and better-than-expected stats from China could give the AUD/USD a run at $0.64.

AUD/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The AUD/USD remained below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bearish price signals.

An AUD/USD move through the $0.63854 resistance level and 50-day EMA would give the bulls a run at the $0.64900 resistance level. China PMIs, US labor market numbers, and the Fed will dictate demand for the AUD/USD.

However, an AUD/USD drop below $0.63000 would support a move to the $0.62749 support level and the trend line.

A 14-period Daily RSI reading of 46.51 suggests a fall to the $0.62749 support level before entering oversold territory (typically below 30 on the RSI scale).

4-Hourly Chart

AUDUSD 011123 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD sits below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bearish price signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA would give the bulls a run at the 200-day EMA and the $0.63854 resistance.

However, a drop below $0.63 would support a move to the $0.62749 support level and the trend line.

The 14-period 4-Hourly RSI at 47.26 suggests an AUD/USD drop below $0.63 before entering oversold territory.

AUDUSD 011123 4-Hourly Chart

