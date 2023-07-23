AUD to USD Forecast: Sub-$0.67 in View on Private Sector PMIs

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

It is a busy day for the AUD/USD, with private sector PMIs for July in focus.

After the RBA meeting minutes and the employment numbers, investors should consider the sub-components, including prices and employment.

The near-term technical indicators turned bearish, signaling a return to sub-$0.67.

On Friday, the AUD to USD tumbled by 0.76%, with investor angst over the upcoming Fed interest rate decision weighing. Recent economic indicators from Australia have fueled bets on further RBA monetary policy tightening. However, the Fed could deliver a surprise hawkish 25-basis point interest rate hike on Wednesday.

This morning, prelim private sector PMI numbers for July will draw interest. A pickup in private sector activity would reinforce bets on further RBA monetary policy tightening.

However, the forecasts are bearish. Economists forecast the Services PMI to fall from 50.3 to 49.2 and the manufacturing PMI to decline from 48.2 to 47.6. Investors should consider the prices, employment, and new order sub-components.

Softer input and output price pressures and a weak labor market environment would ease pressure on the RBA to hike interest rates. A contraction across the private sector would also be bearish, with the RBA mindful of the impact of aggressive policy moves on the economy.

The US Session

Prelim private sector PMI numbers for July will be in focus later today. We expect the services PMI to have more impact on market risk sentiment. However, investors should consider the sub-components, including prices, employment, and new orders.

A hotter-than-expected services PMI would support a more hawkish Fed.

The services sector accounts for more than 70% of the US economy, making the markets sensitive to service-sector-related stats. A pickup in services sector activity would support improving labor market conditions and demand-driven price increases. Such a scenario would force the Fed to push interest rates higher to curb demand and hiring to ease inflationary pressures.

AUD to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed the AUD/USD fall through the $0.6755 – $0.6729 support band on Friday.

Notably, the AUD/USD fell through the 200-day EMA ($0.67513) while holding above the 50-day EMA ($0.67171), sending bullish near-term but bearish longer-term price signals.

After the bearish Friday session, the 50-day EMA fell back from the 200-day EMA, supporting a more bearish outlook.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 49.22 reading signals a moderately bearish trend and supports a fall through the 50-day EMA $0.67170 to sub-$0.67. However, an AUD/USD move through the $0.6755 – $0.6729 support band and the 200-day EMA ($0.67513) would bring $0.68 into play.

4-Hourly Chart

AUDUSD 240723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the AUD/USD hovers at the lower level of the $0.6755 – $0.6729 support band. The AUD/USD remains below the 50-day ($0.67732) and 200-day ($0.67270) EMAs, sending bearish near and longer-term price signals.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA narrowed on the 200-day EMA, supporting a return to sub-$0.67. However, a move through the 200-day EMA ($0.67270) and the $0.6729 – $0.6755 support band would bring the 50-day EMA ($0.67732) and $0.68 into play.

Looking at the RSI indicator, the 14-4H RSI reading of 34.88 indicates bearish momentum, with selling pressure outweighing buying pressure. The RSI is aligns with the 50-day EMA, supporting a return to sub-$0.67.

AUDUSD 240723 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

