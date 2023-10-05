AUD to USD Forecast: Navigating Through Aussie Retail Trends and US Job Insights

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

AUD/USD ended Thursday up 0.71, capping a two-day rise with a close at $0.63697.

RBA Financial Stability Review in focus; potential red flags for low-income household defaults.

Upcoming US Jobs Report pivotal for the global markets; 170k nonfarm payrolls increase projected.

Thursday Overview

On Thursday, the AUD/USD rose by 0.71%. Following a 0.37% gain on Wednesday, the Aussie dollar ended the day at $0.63697. The Aussie dollar fell to a low of $0.63174 before rising to a high of $0.63777.

Aussie Retail Sales and the RBA in Focus

On Friday morning, finalized August Australian retail sales figures will need consideration. According to preliminary numbers, retail sales increased by a modest 0.2% vs. a 0.5% rise in July. An upward revision may allay immediate concerns about consumer spending over the near term.

Private consumption in Australia constitutes half of its GDP. Weak consumption could signal a worsening economy, while increased spending might lead to inflation and prompt the RBA to adopt a more hawkish policy stance.

Higher interest rates typically curb spending, resulting in softer demand-driven inflationary pressures.

The RBA Financial Stability Review will also be in focus and will spotlight financial risks. The current high interest and inflation could lead to more household financial stress. Rising defaults among low-income households may impact RBA monetary policy intentions.

US Jobs Report

The heavily influential US Job Report will impact the global financial markets later in the Friday session. Economists are forecasting an increase of 170k in nonfarm payrolls in September and wage growth of 0.3%. Significantly, economists predict the US unemployment rate to fall from 3.8% to 3.7%.

A more marked pickup in wage growth and fall in the unemployment rate will likely reignite bets of a Fed rate hike.

Tight labor market conditions and higher wages would fuel consumption and demand-driven inflation. A more hawkish Fed rate path would impact borrowing costs, forcing firms to reduce staffing levels and wages. A downward trend in disposable income would force consumers to curb spending.

Beyond the numbers, FOMC voting member Christopher Waller is on the calendar to speak today. As a voting member, reaction to the US Jobs Report will influence Fed policy bets.

Short-Term Forecast

Monetary policy divergence remains in favor of the US dollar. However, the near-term trends for the AUD/USD will likely hinge on the US Job Report. If the numbers are better than forecasted, the AUD/USD may drop below $0.63.

AUD/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The AUD/USD sat below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bearish price signals.

A break above the $0.63854 resistance level would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA. The US Jobs Report must show weaker-than-expected wage growth and nonfarm payrolls to deliver a breakout from current levels.

A better-than-expected US Jobs Report would likely send the AUD/USD through the trend line. A drop below the trend line would support a move to the $0.62749 support level.

A 14-period Daily RSI reading of 44.82 supports an AUD/USD drop to the trend line before entering oversold territory (typically below 30 on the RSI scale).

4-Hourly Chart

AUDUSD 061023 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD hovers below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bearish price signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA would support a break above the $0.63854 resistance level to target $0.64.

However, an AUD/USD fall below the trend line would bring the $0.62749 support level into play.

The 14-period 4-Hourly RSI at 53.99 suggests an AUD/USD fall below the trend line before entering oversold territory.

AUDUSD 061023 4-Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

