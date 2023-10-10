AUD to USD Forecast: Middle East Tensions and China’s Stimulus Influence Aussie Movements

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The Aussie dollar saw a notable rise of 0.33% on Tuesday, following Monday’s 0.42% gain.

China’s consideration of new stimulus plans remains a significant influence on the Aussie dollar.

An escalation in the Middle East conflict may drive investors toward the safety of the US dollar.

Tuesday Overview

On Tuesday, the AUD/USD rose by 0.33%. Following a 0.42% gain on Monday, the Aussie dollar ended the day at $0.64313. The Aussie dollar rose to a high of $0.64330 before falling to a low of $0.63901.

China Stimulus and the Middle East Conflict in the Spotlight

Reports of China considering new stimulus measures through a higher budget deficit will remain a tailwind on Wednesday. Updates on stimulus plans will likely influence buyer appetite for the Aussie dollar.

China accounts for one-third of Australian exports. With an Australian trade-to-GDP ratio above 50%, weak demand from China adversely impacts the Australian economy, the Aussie dollar, and the labor market. A stimulus package to boost growth may fuel demand for the Australian dollar.

However, investors must closely monitor news updates on the Middle East conflict. An escalation may fuel a flight to the safety of the US dollar.

US Producer Prices, Fed Speakers, and the Fed Minutes in Focus

US producer prices will garner investor interest later today. Economists forecast core producer prices to increase 2.3% year-over-year in September vs. 2.2% in August. Hotter-than-expected figures may reignite fears of a Fed interest rate hike.

Hotter-than-expected producer prices could force FOMC members to rein in support for ending the monetary policy tightening cycle.

Producer prices affect consumer prices. The US’s tight labor market boosts consumption and inflation. High demand raises producer prices, prompting the Fed to increase interest rates. Higher rates lead to higher borrowing rates, causing firms to reduce costs. Cost cutting impacts wages, making consumers spend less on non-essentials, which reduces inflation.

With inflation in focus, Fed commentary warrants consideration. FOMC members Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic are on the economic calendar to speak. Later in the session, investors will also consider the FOMC meeting minutes.

Short-Term Forecast

AUD/USD trends rest in the hands of news updates from the Middle East and US inflation figures. An escalation in the Middle East conflict and higher-than-forecast US producer prices will likely weigh on the AUD/USD.

AUD/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The AUD/USD hovered below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bearish price signals.

A break below the $0.63854 support level would bring the trend line into view. A pickup in US inflationary pressures and an escalation in the Middle East conflict will pressure the AUD/USD.

However, a move through the 50-day EMA would support a break above the $0.64900 resistance level.

Dovish FOMC commentary and a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict would fuel demand for the AUD/USD.

A 14-period Daily RSI reading of 52.72 supports an AUD/USD move through the 50-day EMA to target the $0.64900 resistance level before entering overbought territory (typically above 70 on the RSI scale).

4-Hourly Chart

AUDUSD 111023 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD sits above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish price signals.

A hold above the 200-day EMA would support a move toward the $0.64900 resistance level.

However, a break below the 200-day EMA would bring the $0.63854 support level and 50-day EMA into play. Buying pressure will likely intensify at the $0.63854 support level. The 50-day EMA is confluent with the support level.

The 14-period 4-Hourly RSI at 62.38 indicates an AUD/USD return to $0.6450 before entering overbought territory.

AUDUSD 111023 4-Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

