AUD to USD Forecast: Market’s Eyes on Beijing Stimulus Talks and the US Federal Reserve

Highlights

The AUD/USD declined by 0.14% on Tuesday, ending the session at $0.65585.

On Wednesday, stimulus chatter from Beijing will garner investor interest early in the session.

However, the main events are the Fed interest rate decision, FOMC economic projections, and the FOMC press conference.

Tuesday Overview of the AUD/USD

The AUD/USD declined by 0.14% on Tuesday. After a 0.08% slip on Monday, the Aussie dollar ended the Tuesday session at $0.65585. The Australian dollar rose to a high of $0.66123 before falling to a low of $0.65426.

China New Loans and Stimulus Updates in Focus

On Wednesday, the Chinese economy will be in the spotlight. News of Chinese officials meeting to discuss stimulus plans and the economy supported a brief AUD/USD return to $0.66 on Tuesday.

Updates from Beijing will continue to influence the Aussie dollar mid-week. Progress toward a substantial stimulus package would be a boon for the Australian economy and the Aussie dollar.

China accounts for one-third of Australian exports. A pickup in demand from China would support the labor market, the economy, and the Australian dollar. Australia has a trade-to-GDP ratio above 50%, with 20% of the labor market in trade-related jobs.

However, a lack of stimulus news could expose the Aussie dollar to new loan data from China. A rebound in new loans could signal an improving macroeconomic environment. Economists forecast new Yuan loans to increase from CNY738.4 billion to CNY1,300 billion in November.

The Fed Takes Center Stage

On Wednesday, US producer prices for November warrant attention. A larger-than-expected increase in producer prices could force the Fed to keep rates higher for longer. An uptrend in producer prices suggests an improving demand environment. In favorable conditions, producers pass price increases to consumers.

Economists forecast producer prices to increase by 1.0% year-over-year in November vs. 1.3% in October.

While numbers need consideration, the Fed interest rate decision, projections, and press conference are the focal points. The markets expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged, placing the focus on the projections and Fed Chair Powell. A more hawkish Fed rate path projection than September and Fed Chair Powell could fuel the buyer appetite for the US dollar.

The US Job Report and consumer price inflation figures support a hawkish stance on policy.

Short-Term Forecast

Near-term trends for the AUD/USD will depend on the Fed projections and press conference. However, a substantial stimulus package from China could counter a more hawkish Fed rate path to combat sticky inflation.

AUD/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The AUD/USD remained below the 200-day EMA while sitting above the 50-day EMA, affirming bullish near-term but bearish longer-term price signals.

An AUD/USD move through the 200-day EMA would bring the $0.66162 resistance level into play.

On Wednesday, attention will be on the Chinese economy, US producer prices, and the Federal Reserve.

However, a fall through the trend line would bring the 50-day EMA and the $0.64900 support level into play.

A 14-period Daily RSI reading of 52.62 indicates an AUD/USD break above the $0.66162 resistance level before entering overbought territory (typically above 70 on the RSI scale).

4-Hourly Chart

AUDUSD 131223 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD sat below the 50-day EMA while holding above the 200-day EMA, affirming bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price signals.

An AUD/USD break above the 50-day EMA would support a move to the $0.66162 resistance level.

However, a drop below the trend line would give the bears a run at the 200-day EMA and $0.64900 support level.

The 14-period 4-Hourly RSI at 44.32 indicates an AUD/USD fall to the 200-day EMA before entering oversold territory.

AUDUSD 131223 4-Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

