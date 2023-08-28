AUD to USD Forecast: Hawkish RBA vs Fed Policy – Australian Dollar in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The AUD/USD gained 0.43% on Monday reversing a 0.24% loss from Friday, ending at $0.64289.

A hawkish outlook from the RBA Deputy Governor could lead to an Aussie Dollar breakout amidst market bets on a pause.

US consumer confidence and job openings are in focus as economists forecast a slip in confidence.

Monday Overview

On Monday, the AUD/USD gained 0.43%. Reversing a 0.24% loss from Friday, the Aussie Dollar ended the day at $0.64289. The Aussie dollar struck an early high of $0.64399 before easing back.

Will China Stimulus be Enough for an Aussie Dollar Recovery

After the Monday gains, questions remain over the near-term outlook for the Aussie Dollar. While retail sales got a July boost, the end of the Women’s World Cup Football could see consumer spending slide back, easing demand-driven inflationary pressures.

The RBA will likely need more data points before deciding what’s next. On Wednesday, CPI numbers will draw interest. However, employment and wage growth will be other focal points alongside the Chinese economy.

Today, RBA Deputy Governor Michele Bullock will speak, with the AUD/USD likely to respond to interest rate chatter. With the markets betting on an RBA pause, a hawkish outlook would deliver an Aussie dollar breakout.

However, direction will likely hinge on sentiment toward Fed monetary policy. Better-than-expected labor market numbers and hotter-than-expected inflation figures will weigh. Uncertainty toward the September Fed rate hike contributed to the Monday gains.

It is worth noting while Australian inflation softened and Australian employment figures disappointed, the latest wage growth and retail sales figures will likely leave the RBA in a cautious mood. An upward trend in wage growth would increase disposable incomes without further rate hikes. The outcome would be a pickup in demand-driven inflationary pressures.

There are no economic indicators from China or Australia to consider today.

US Consumer Confidence and JOLTs Job Openings in Focus

Investors will get the first set of labor market numbers today. However, we expect both consumer confidence and job openings to influence. A pickup in consumer confidence would signal a rebound in consumer spending. A rise in JOLTs job openings and higher quit rates would signal positive sentiment toward labor market conditions and the US economy.

Quit rates reflect confidence in finding new work. Higher quit rates suggest a tight labor market with labor shortages.

Economists forecast consumer confidence to slip from 117.0 to 116.0 and job openings to increase from 9.582 million to 9.793 million. Both forecasts are bullish signals.

Beyond the numbers, investors must also consider Fed commentary. While Fed Chair Powell left a rate hike on the table, Fed members must show more commitment to a rate hike to convince the markets.

Immediate Forecast: Aussie Dollar Prospects

Monetary policy divergence favors the dollar. However, the dollar could see a sharp sell-off. This week, the US labor market and inflation figures are in focus. Weak numbers would write off bets on a Fed rate hike and support an AUD/USD run at $0.65.

AUD/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The AUD/USD hovers at the lower level of the $0.6430 – $0.6450 resistance band. Monetary policy dynamics leave the Aussie dollar capped by the $0.6430 – $0.6450 resistance band.

The 50-day EMA continued to pull back from the 200-day EMA, a bearish near-term price signal.

Considering the 14-Daily RSI at 35.84, strong resistance at $0.6430, and the RSI and EMAs, a downside bias remains. Hawkish RBA chatter and weak US economic indicators would break resistance at the upper level of the $0.6430 – $0.6450 resistance band.

4-Hourly Chart

AUDUSD 290823 Daily Chart

The 4-Hourly Chart affirmed the Daily Chart price signals. Hovering at the lower level of the $0.6430 – $0.6450 resistance band and below the 50-day EMA, the Aussie Dollar faces downside risk. However, a breakout from the 50-day EMA would signal a change in fortunes.

Hawkish RBA comments, a fall in JOLTs job openings, a fall in the CB Consumer Confidence Index to sub-110 would fuel the beginnings of an AUD/USD recovery.

The 14-4-Houly RSI at 48.11 reflects a bearish sentiment. However, expect an RSI move through 50 to signal a breakthrough the 50-day EMA and the $0.6430 – $0.6450 resistance band. A move-through and hold above the 50-day EMA would be a buy signal.

AUDUSD 290823 4-Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

