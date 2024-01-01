AUD to USD Forecast: China Manufacturing PMIs and Stimulus Bets

FXEmpire.com -

The AUD/USD fell by 0.23% on Friday, ending the session at $0.68102.

Manufacturing PMI numbers from Australia and China will draw investor interest.

The US manufacturing sector will also be a focal point later in the session.

Friday Overview of the AUD/USD

The AUD/USD fell by 0.23% on Friday. Following a 0.30% loss on Thursday, the Australian dollar ended the session at $0.68102. The Australian dollar rose to a high of $0.68463 before falling to a low of $0.67811.

China Caixin Manufacturing PMI in Focus

On Tuesday, the all-important China Caixin Manufacturing PMI will garner investor interest. An unexpected drop below 50 could impact buyer demand for the Aussie dollar.

China accounts for one-third of Australian exports. Australia has a trade-to-GDP ratio above 50%, with 20% of the workforce in trade-related jobs. A drop in demand from China would affect the Australian economy and the Aussie dollar.

Economists forecast the PMI to fall from 50.7 to 50.4 in December.

Earlier, the Australian Manufacturing PMI was also in focus. According to the finalized survey, the PMI fell from 47.7 to 47.6 in December vs. a preliminary 47.8.

Beyond the numbers, investors must consider stimulus chatter from Beijing. The promise of further stimulus would support the buyer appetite for the Aussie dollar.

US Economic Calendar: Manufacturing in the Spotlight

On Tuesday, the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI will warrant investor attention. The US manufacturing sector contributes less than 30% to the US economy. However, a more marked contraction could test bets on a US soft landing.

According to preliminary numbers, the Manufacturing PMI held steady at 48.2 in December.

A more marked contraction could also draw the interest of the Fed and raise bets on a Q1 2024 Fed rate cut. However, investors must consider the sub-components, including prices, new orders, and employment. Downward trends could signal a weakening demand environment and a softer inflation outlook.

Beyond the numbers, Fed commentary also needs consideration. Comments regarding inflation, the US economy, and interest rates would move the dial.

Short-Term Forecast

Near-term AUD/USD trends will depend on economic indicators from China, the US ISM-Non-Manufacturing PMI, and the US Jobs Report. Better-than-expected numbers from China and weaker US service sector and labor market numbers would tilt policy divergence toward the Aussie dollar.

AUD/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The AUD/USD held above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals.

An AUD/USD move through the $0.68500 pivot would give the bulls a run at the $0.68944 resistance level.

Economic indicators from China and the US will influence the appetite for the AUD/USD.

However, a break below the $0.68096 support level would bring the $0.67286 support level into play.

A 14-period Daily RSI reading of 65.99 indicates an AUD/USD return to the $0.68500 handle before entering overbought territory (typically above 70 on the RSI scale).

4-Hourly Chart

AUDUSD 020124 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bullish price signals.

An AUD/USD breakout from the $0.68500 handle would give the bulls a run at the $0.68944 resistance level.

However, a break below the $0.68096 support level would bring the 50-day EMA and the $0.67286 support level into play.

The 14-period 4-Hourly RSI at 48.90 suggests an AUD/USD fall to the $0.67286 support level before entering oversold territory.

AUDUSD 020124 4-Hourly Chart

